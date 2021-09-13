House of Aama SS22 – Salt Water

The House of Aama brand exists far beyond just creating clothes. Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka, the mother-daughter design duo behind the brand, are first and foremost storytellers informing the future generation by sharing nuanced narratives of the past.

The Studio Room at Freehand New York lent itself as the perfect backdrop with its historied walls and golden hour light.

Photos : JD Barnes – @jdthecombo

The collection “SALT WATER” is inspired by the seafaring legacy and Black resort communities that flourished in the US in the early 1900’s.

House of Aama’s SS’22 collection highlights Camp Aama, a fictionalized Black resort community, Black sailors and the water spirits of Yemaya, Olokun and Agwe that have served as spiritual anchors of African traditions in the diaspora. “Salt Water” as a term is an ode to the Africans who crossed the Atlantic Ocean and survived the middle passage to the Americas.

CREDITS

Venue: Freehand New York

Hair Styling: Anthony Hernandez for CUTLER

Make-up: Maite Moreira for NY Makeup Academy

Casting: Dionne Cochrane

Casting Assistant: Arin Hayes

Footwear: Doc Martens & Converse

Production: Barlow & Sons

Video production: Equator Production

Set design: House of Aama

Lead Stylist: Tiffani Williams

Wardrobe Manage: Audra Gooch

Lead Set Dresser: Marcus Elliott

Wardrobe Assistant: Myles Colbert

