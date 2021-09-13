House of Aama SS22 – Salt Water
The House of Aama brand exists far beyond just creating clothes. Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka, the mother-daughter design duo behind the brand, are first and foremost storytellers informing the future generation by sharing nuanced narratives of the past.
The Studio Room at Freehand New York lent itself as the perfect backdrop with its historied walls and golden hour light.
House of Aama
Photos : JD Barnes – @jdthecombo
The collection “SALT WATER” is inspired by the seafaring legacy and Black resort communities that flourished in the US in the early 1900’s.
House of Aama’s SS’22 collection highlights Camp Aama, a fictionalized Black resort community, Black sailors and the water spirits of Yemaya, Olokun and Agwe that have served as spiritual anchors of African traditions in the diaspora. “Salt Water” as a term is an ode to the Africans who crossed the Atlantic Ocean and survived the middle passage to the Americas.
CREDITS
Venue: Freehand New York
Hair Styling: Anthony Hernandez for CUTLER
Make-up: Maite Moreira for NY Makeup Academy
Casting: Dionne Cochrane
Casting Assistant: Arin Hayes
Footwear: Doc Martens & Converse
Production: Barlow & Sons
Video production: Equator Production
Set design: House of Aama
Lead Stylist: Tiffani Williams
Wardrobe Manage: Audra Gooch
Lead Set Dresser: Marcus Elliott
Wardrobe Assistant: Myles Colbert
##
Learn More
With love,
FWO