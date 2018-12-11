Host Gift Guide

1 of 20 Personalized Photo Album Take photos at your friend’s party and make a custom photo book with Artifact Uprising for everyone to flip through at next year’s party!

$20.00 shop now

2 of 20 Crystal Head Vodka Spice up the party scene with Crystal Head Vodka by actor Dan Aykroyd. Every bar cart needs one of these bottles of amazing vodka, that looks so chic you’ll never want to get rid of it.

$46.00 shop now

3 of 20 CB2 x goop Match Striker Store and light your matches in style with this brass-finished glass and stainless steel orb from CB2 and goop. The elegant match striker is the perfect unique decor accent for any room!

$49.95 shop now

4 of 20 Gorgeous Glasses

from Mosser See the world through rose-colored glasses with these Mosser vintage-inspired tumblers and goblets. Your host will love these unique and delicately feminine goblets and water glasses!

$52.00 tumbler, set of 4 shop now

5 of 20 A Cheeky Dish Towel Brighten up your host’s kitchen with this Danica Studio x Anthropologie cotton dish towel that reminds everyone to “start the day with a smile, and end it with champagne.” Preach!

$24.00 shop now

6 of 20 Soothing Bath Salts Remind your host to relax with “The Martini” emotional detox bath soak by goop. Made with Himalayan pink salt and chia seed oil, this bath soak focuses on de-stressing tension points throughout the body. (Perfect for post-party relaxation!)

$35.00 shop now

7 of 20 Teas From Around

the World The global tea set samples 10 exotic international varieties from Uncommon Goods.

$55.00 shop now

8 of 20 Post-Party Comfy Treat your host to this fashionable soft pullover by Selected Femmes to wear to her next party. Available in either trendy blush or classic light grey, this wool blend sweater will have her thanking you daily.

$108.00 shop now

9 of 20 Fly Away with Aviation Gin Instead of sharing with the party, treat your host to a one-on-one toast for her party planning skills with Aviation gin, the swoon-worthy Ryan Reynolds’ brand.

$29.96 shop now

10 of 20 Spicy Sea Salts Spice up any cooking with this Spicy Sea Salt collection offered from Uncommon Goods. The assortment of salt is flavored with six different spicy pepper blends to add some flavor to any dish.

$38.95 shop now

11 of 20 An Artsy Decanter This Riedel decanter is made for the wine obsessed. Aptly named Escargot, the snail-shaped glass decanter looks beautiful full or empty.

$350.00 shop now

12 of 20 Wine Pairings Cookbook What goes best with wine? Food! This perfectly named cookbook “Wine Food” by winery and bar owner Dana Frank and stylist Andrea Slonecker includes 75 recipes inspired by affordable wines to pair with each dish. Inspire the hostess to throw another party with meals made from this book!

$25.00 shop now

13 of 20 Festive Candles The Limited Edition Pink Disco candle collection by Brooklyn Candle Studio transforms the traditional candle into a stylish centerpiece with a posh mauve minimalist design. The soy candles give off a natural scent, ranging from Cypress to Prosecco. These candles will light up any room with holiday cheer!

$38.00 shop now

14 of 20 Classy Coasters Lillian Farag’s chic designs are handpainted on natural vegetable tanned leather for the perfect pop of color. Each coaster style come in a package of 4-- perfect for any dinner party!

$38.00 shop now

15 of 20 Modern Cheese Board This art deco-style marble and brass cheese board is effortless stylish, making every cocktail party a fabulous event.

$88.00 shop now

16 of 20 Shea Butter Luxury After weeks of party planning, your host friend will just want to relax after her big event. Pamper her with the L’Occitane Nourishing Shea Body Care gift box, complete with body lotion, lip balm, hand cream, and shower gel. Plus the whole collection comes in a gorgeous starry Castelbajac Paris Blue gift box, a piece of art in itself.

$74.00 shop now

17 of 20 Artsy Planters This adorable collection of face pots by London-based ceramicist Kinska adds a modern twist to any garden party. The minimal expressions are reminiscent of Russian nesting dolls, lending a fun accent to your host’s home.

$16.00 to $26.00, depending on size shop now

18 of 20 Conversational Cocktail

Napkins Break the ice with these cute embroidered cotton cocktail napkins by Sferra. Pair drink with drink or opt for one of their many other styles!

$44.00 shop now

19 of 20 Handpainted Wine Glasses Toast to the New Year with these classically stunning Gardenshire wine glasses made of handpainted crystalline.

$12.00 shop now