Honor NYC Previewed Its Spring 2023 Bridal Collection

HONOR’s Bridal Spring 2023 collection explores with delicate embroidery and appliqués, proportions and subtle color details for the bride attracted to unconventional style.

Giovanna Randall, President and Head Designer of HONOR, explored volume and romance when designing taffeta gowns with bubble skirts, and gauzy silk gowns with hand appliquéd satin ribbon trimming and embroidery inspired by candle wicking techniques of the past.



Honor NYC

Photos: Yelena Yemchuk

Meticulous black ribbon was threaded purposely in select designs, and floral lace trim throughout. The new collection also introduced an expansive range of separates, cocktail dresses and tiered gowns. The 23 look collection marked the brand’s return to Bridal Fashion Week.

This collection was about playfulness, and revisiting things I admired as a girl in a grown up way. My grandmother has these beautiful bedspreads from the ‘40s and ‘50s with delicate candle wicking and they inspired some of the embroidery techniques in the new designs.

– Giovanna Randall

##

Learn More

honornyc.com

With love,

FWO