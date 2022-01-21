Homme Plisse Issey Miyake AW22

The HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE AUTUMN WINTER 2022/23 collection, A WORK OF ARC premiered online on Thursday, January 20. This collection looks at a tent — as a structure consisting of fabric and a frame — and adapts elements of its construction for clothes-making.

The way it engages in making folds and creases like drawing arcs on a pleated canvas gives rise to anew exploration of three-dimensional forms.



By experimenting with the fundamentals of making a garment: the way to fold, sew, and pleat a piece of fabric, and studying the relationship between them, the collection develops original silhouettes that surround the body and evoke a presence of a sculpture so lively that it looks like it is about to move.

About the Collection Video

The video directed by Kyotaro Hayashi brings out qualities and character in the garments that are yet to be discovered. His bold camerawork and captivating direction look at each garment slowly as a piece of artwork from many angles and varying distances. By choreographing the orientation and the pairing of a variety of scenes, including floating the cast in the car, the video conveys the beauty of the garments’ sculptural forms.

