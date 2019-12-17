Holiday Gift Guide For The Person Who Always Cancels Plans

We all have that person in our lives who always cancels your plans, but we can’t help but to live them anyways. Gifts can be challenging for these types of people, maybe you haven’t seen them in a while and aren’t sure what they need or want this year. Then you have the added challenge of coursing them into leaving their home in the cold winter months to give them the actual gift. From sustainable sheets to



Luxury Suite Sheet Set – Gryphon Home

$149.99

Elite 3 Brush Set in Rose Gold – Artis Brushes

$135

Face Oil – BUTTERelixir

$86

Tabac Candle – L:A Bruket

$72

Fitted Turtleneck – Kotn

$40

Center Your Heart Bath Brew – Hellen NYC

$60

Puff of Love – KYPRIS

$165

[Soothe] Geranium + White Tea Skin Tonic – Selia & Co.

$26

Ultimate Sleep Kit – Moonlit Skincare

$99

Best Skin Ever, Seabuckthorn Cleanser – Living Libations

$17.16

Fizzi Classic – SodaStream

$104

Functional Fragrance – The Nue Co

$155

Black Obsidian Gua Sha Tool – Alder New York

$30

Blue Butterfly Balm – Sonya Dakar

$85

Shine Tincture – LUV CBD

$120

Wonder Whip – Kari Gran

$20

With love,

FWO