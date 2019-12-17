Holiday Gift Guide For The Chicest Person You Know

Let’s just be frank, giving gifts can be a way to win new friends and show your taste level. We remember certain gifts that we have received in our lifetime for various reasons, and you certainly don’t want to be remembered for giving a bad gift. No matter what your gift giving style and budget might be, these gifts are items that everyone will be thrilled about. You’ll go down in history and will impress your chicest friend.



Slow Dance Eau de Parfum – Byredo

$150

Balm No.14 in Dusty Rose – Olio e Osso

$28

Ear Seed Kit – WTHN

$45

The Body Essentials – Nécessaire

$60

ENSŌ Towel – TOWL

$13-75

11 11 Candle – Lake and Skye

$48

Volcanic Revitalizing Mask – Ayuna

$130

Lush Up Volumizing Mascara – Kjaer Weis

$38

Women’s Wool Runners – Allbirds

$105

Rain Liquid Reed Diffuser – Clean Space

$48

The Cream .19 – C.Lavie

$85

Illuminating Body Oil – HERLA

$50

Glass 3-Piece Mixing Bowl Set – Mosser Glass

$99

Restorative Body Wash – Esker Beauty

$28

Face Glow – Graydon

$43

Fight Grime – 27 Rosiers

$39

La Couche du Diable – Serge Lutens

$150

Face Hero – GO-TO

$34

Sandalwood Fir BALMTOO – Hurraw!

$29

##

With love,

FWO