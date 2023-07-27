hiTechMODA Productions Presents Orlando Swim Week Season 3

hiTechMODA Productions presented Orlando Swim Week Season 3 and was a phenomenal event that left the audience in awe. Held at the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace Disney Springs Area, the event offered a luxurious and vibrant atmosphere for fashion enthusiasts to indulge in the latest swimwear designs. With a beach hut set up outside the Verandah Room, attendees could feel the essence of being at a seaside paradise.

One of the highlights of the event was the presence of Yisel Tejada as the host. Tejada’s charming personality and impressive knowledge of the fashion industry added an extra layer of excitement and professionalism to the event. Additionally, Ramilia Up graced the stage with her enchanting singing performance, captivating the audience with her melodic voice.

The show featured an exclusive lineup of talented designers who showcased their unique swimwear collections. House of STL, hailing from NYC, stunned the runway with daring swimwear designs that perfectly captured the essence of the summer season. Their collection exuded confidence and playfulness, leaving the audience wanting more.

Blaque Barbie Boutique presented their collection, Ocean Dreams Barbie, at just the right time—coinciding with the release of a new Barbie movie. The collection was vibrant, featuring colorful swimwear with fun patterns that could easily be seen on the iconic doll herself.

All the way from Virginia, Courtney Alford presented her Alfords Honeymoon Collection, which wowed the audience with its extravagant bows, sheer cover-ups, and flattering silhouettes. The bridal swimwear line exuded elegance and sophistication, leaving a lasting impression on the attendees.

Archie Phillips-McNair, a designer from NYC, showcased the Xcarii Xii Xcarii Xii – 2023 Flex Ur Strong Swimwear collection, which featured an array of printed patterns and images on the swimsuits. The collection was a true representation of creativity and individuality, captivating the audience with its uniqueness.

Amber Snow of Vancouver brought the Kayzie Couture H2O 2.0 collection to the runway, presenting swimwear styles perfect for the catwalk, beach, or lounging by the pool. The collection boasted a tropical color palette with beautiful printed patterns, evoking a sense of vacation bliss.

Norma Nazario, all the way from Puerto Rico, presented her Norma Nazario Tropical collection, which embraced bright summer colors and showcased a multitude of silhouettes. The collection exuded joy and vivacity, capturing the essence of a tropical paradise.

Kayla Solis, a designer from Texas, brought her Eneri Reign Couture The Peacock Collection to the runway, dazzling the audience with an array of colors embellished with sequins and rhinestones. The collection offered a sense of opulence and elegance, making each piece a true showstopper.

Devin Olguin, another NYC-based designer, showcased the Olguin OLGUIN FUTURE SWIM 2023 collection, which set the runway ablaze with its sexy silhouettes. The combination of green and pink, along with a hint of lace, made each bikini option a stunning and seductive choice.

The success of hiTechMODA Orlando Swim Week Season 3 has set the stage for future events. With plans to continue the momentum at New York Fashion Week in September 2023 and the Salon des Miroirs in Paris, France, later that month, hiTechMODA is cementing its place in the world of fashion.

Designers interested in participating in upcoming hiTechMODA events can contact the organization at hitechmoda@gmail.com. With its informal yet professional tone, hiTechMODA Orlando Swim Week Season 3 showcased the creativity and talent of designers while creating a memorable experience for attendees.

Prior to Orlando Swim Week, the Orlando Bikini and Swimwear Competition was held. The winners are:

