hiTechMODA on Tour First Stop Charlotte North Carolina Presents: City to City
hiTechMODA takes their award winning fashion show on the road.
The first stop was the award-winning venue, Merino Mills Center, a short drive from Charlotte, North Carolina. The two-day event was filled with aspiring models and designers looking for a production company to provide a New York style runway. “The fashion and bridal event was a big hit.
City to City
OUR FASHION-FILLED DESIGNER SHOWCASE
FRIDAY: JUNE 3, 2022
Eiffel Bleu Boutique – NYC
A youthful brand perfect for up and coming models.
Buy the look off the runway @ https://www.facebook.com/EiffelBleu
Nita Belles Closet – Wilmington, NC
Into the Wild collection, which originally debuted in February at NYFW hiTechMODA Season 7.
Buy the look off the runway @ https://www.facebook.com/nitabellescloset
Instagram: @nitabellescloset
Designer introduction on youtube https://youtu.be/UyIZns_dONk
STL – NYC
Trending clothing for the modern woman.
Buy the look off the runway by emailing houseofstl@gmail.com
Yesi Rose Fashion Boutique – Charlotte, North Carolina, Florida and Colorado
Palm Beach Collection. To add to the festivities, Yesi Rose’s Rio Carnival dancers opened and closed her runway show.
Buy the look off the runway @https://yesirosefashion.com/
Instagram: @yesirosefashionboutique_
SATURDAY, JUNE 4, 2022 1:00 pm
Nita Belles Closet – Wilmington, NC
Hong Kong Neon Lights, an extravagant collection with a mix of innovation and classics.
Buy the look off the runway @ https://www.facebook.com/nitabellescloset
Instagram: @nitabellescloset
Designer introduction on youtube https://youtu.be/UyIZns_dONk
Glam2Glo Designz – Pennsylvania
Jenna’Lee Chic a colorful collection of urban wear.
Buy the look off the runway @www.facebook.com/Glam2Glo-Designz-554149588116102
Steadfast Designs – West Virginia
Boutique owner and stylist Grace Brucal, the new collection, “Spring”, featured their newest collection of dresses and shoes, by owner Steadfast Designs by Grace Brucal.
Buy the look off the runway @gracesteadfast
Designer introduction on youtube https://youtu.be/wxrlzxldZSI
Marc Defang – Charlotte, North Carolina
Pageant interview Collection that featured bright colors and cutting edge designs
Buy the look off the runway @ www.marcdefang.com
Instagram: @Marcdefang
SATURDAY, JUNE 4, 2022 6:00 PM
Vivid Emporium Designs – Raleigh, North Carolina
The collection “No Stress”, filled the runway with culturally rich clothing and jewelry.
Buy the looks off the runway @www.Vividemporium.com
Instagram: @_vividemmporiumdesign
VIXXEN – Virginia
Rebellious Romanticism a strong and bold confident collection.
To buy the look off the avixxen.com
Instagram: @vixxenbyapril
Designer introduction on youtube https://youtube.com/shorts/ry3H4eMOshY
Lauren Wall Designs – Charlotte, North Carolina
Emerging designer Oliva Wall showcased her “Sweetheart Summer” collection
Buy the look off the runway @lauren_wall_designs
Marc Defang – Charlotte, North Carolina
Signature Fun Fashion is the go-to-person in the pageant industry for this collection.
Buy the look off the runway @ www.marcdefang.com
Instagram: Marcdefang
Or visit him in his permanent showroom: Marc Defang Main Showroom (Americasmart Building 3, 12th Floor, #1E107A), 230 John Portman Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
Melanie Caballero Couture – Georgia
Signature couture collection Romance in the Garden.
Buy the look off the runway @ https://www.facebook.com/melanie.caballero.106
The hair and makeup sponsor Empire Beauty School, Charlotte, Pineville, and Concord Divisions, www.empire.edu/cosmetology-schools/north-carolina, as the premier beauty team led by Expert Instructor Gidget Bell. Empire Beauty School is well-known for training and preparing fashion professionals for the industry.
Lead Photographer Runway photography by Sebastian Wojdak – @sebastianwojdakphoto
EVENT SPONSORS AND PRODUCTION:
Connections Corporation – Worldwide Conference and Meeting Planners
www.connectionscorporation.com
Full Production Audio and Visual Services are provided by Innovative Event Services – www.iesproductions.com/
JCW Video and Photography – @JCWVIP Jcwvip@gmail.com
Beauty Team Coordinator Elan Model Management – www.emmmodels.com
Upcoming Events:
Orlando Swim Week – July 22, 2022, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Orlando, FL
Orlando NY South and Latino Runway – July 23, 2022
NYFW hiTechMODA Season 8 – Sept 9-11, 2022, The Edison Ballroom and Rooftop at Edison Ballroom New York, NY
Paris Fashion Week hiTechMODA Season 1 – Sept 29 – Oct 1, 2022, Normandy Le Chantier, Paris, France
NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9 – Feb 10 & 11, 2023 – Gotham Hall, New York, NY
NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10 – Sept 8-10, 2023 – Gotham Hall, New York, NY
With love,
FWO