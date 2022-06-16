hiTechMODA on Tour First Stop Charlotte North Carolina Presents: City to City

hiTechMODA takes their award winning fashion show on the road.

The first stop was the award-winning venue, Merino Mills Center, a short drive from Charlotte, North Carolina. The two-day event was filled with aspiring models and designers looking for a production company to provide a New York style runway. “The fashion and bridal event was a big hit.



City to City

OUR FASHION-FILLED DESIGNER SHOWCASE

FRIDAY: JUNE 3, 2022

Eiffel Bleu Boutique – NYC

A youthful brand perfect for up and coming models.

Buy the look off the runway @ https://www.facebook.com/EiffelBleu

Nita Belles Closet – Wilmington, NC

Into the Wild collection, which originally debuted in February at NYFW hiTechMODA Season 7.

Buy the look off the runway @ https://www.facebook.com/nitabellescloset

Instagram: @nitabellescloset

Designer introduction on youtube https://youtu.be/UyIZns_dONk

STL – NYC

Trending clothing for the modern woman.

Buy the look off the runway by emailing houseofstl@gmail.com

Yesi Rose Fashion Boutique – Charlotte, North Carolina, Florida and Colorado

Palm Beach Collection. To add to the festivities, Yesi Rose’s Rio Carnival dancers opened and closed her runway show.

Buy the look off the runway @https://yesirosefashion.com/

Instagram: @yesirosefashionboutique_

SATURDAY, JUNE 4, 2022 1:00 pm

Nita Belles Closet – Wilmington, NC

Hong Kong Neon Lights, an extravagant collection with a mix of innovation and classics.

Buy the look off the runway @ https://www.facebook.com/nitabellescloset

Instagram: @nitabellescloset

Designer introduction on youtube https://youtu.be/UyIZns_dONk

Glam2Glo Designz – Pennsylvania

Jenna’Lee Chic a colorful collection of urban wear.

Buy the look off the runway @www.facebook.com/Glam2Glo-Designz-554149588116102

Steadfast Designs – West Virginia

Boutique owner and stylist Grace Brucal, the new collection, “Spring”, featured their newest collection of dresses and shoes, by owner Steadfast Designs by Grace Brucal.

Buy the look off the runway @gracesteadfast

Designer introduction on youtube https://youtu.be/wxrlzxldZSI

Marc Defang – Charlotte, North Carolina

Pageant interview Collection that featured bright colors and cutting edge designs

Buy the look off the runway @ www.marcdefang.com

Instagram: @Marcdefang

SATURDAY, JUNE 4, 2022 6:00 PM

Vivid Emporium Designs – Raleigh, North Carolina

The collection “No Stress”, filled the runway with culturally rich clothing and jewelry.

Buy the looks off the runway @www.Vividemporium.com

Instagram: @_vividemmporiumdesign

VIXXEN – Virginia

Rebellious Romanticism a strong and bold confident collection.

To buy the look off the avixxen.com

Instagram: @vixxenbyapril

Designer introduction on youtube https://youtube.com/shorts/ry3H4eMOshY

Lauren Wall Designs – Charlotte, North Carolina

Emerging designer Oliva Wall showcased her “Sweetheart Summer” collection

Buy the look off the runway @lauren_wall_designs

Marc Defang – Charlotte, North Carolina

Signature Fun Fashion is the go-to-person in the pageant industry for this collection.

Buy the look off the runway @ www.marcdefang.com

Instagram: Marcdefang

Or visit him in his permanent showroom: Marc Defang Main Showroom (Americasmart Building 3, 12th Floor, #1E107A), 230 John Portman Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30303

Melanie Caballero Couture – Georgia

Signature couture collection Romance in the Garden.

Buy the look off the runway @ https://www.facebook.com/melanie.caballero.106

The hair and makeup sponsor Empire Beauty School, Charlotte, Pineville, and Concord Divisions, www.empire.edu/cosmetology-schools/north-carolina, as the premier beauty team led by Expert Instructor Gidget Bell. Empire Beauty School is well-known for training and preparing fashion professionals for the industry.

Lead Photographer Runway photography by Sebastian Wojdak – @sebastianwojdakphoto

EVENT SPONSORS AND PRODUCTION:

Connections Corporation – Worldwide Conference and Meeting Planners

www.connectionscorporation.com

Full Production Audio and Visual Services are provided by Innovative Event Services – www.iesproductions.com/

JCW Video and Photography – @JCWVIP Jcwvip@gmail.com

Beauty Team Coordinator Elan Model Management – www.emmmodels.com

Upcoming Events:

Orlando Swim Week – July 22, 2022, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Orlando, FL

Orlando NY South and Latino Runway – July 23, 2022

NYFW hiTechMODA Season 8 – Sept 9-11, 2022, The Edison Ballroom and Rooftop at Edison Ballroom New York, NY

Paris Fashion Week hiTechMODA Season 1 – Sept 29 – Oct 1, 2022, Normandy Le Chantier, Paris, France

NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9 – Feb 10 & 11, 2023 – Gotham Hall, New York, NY

NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10 – Sept 8-10, 2023 – Gotham Hall, New York, NY

