hiTechMODA- Finding The Silver Lining

HiTechMODA is an award-winning high-profile preparatory runway that assists their models in moving from the hiTechMODA stage to becoming full-time professional models, actors, entertainers all while creating exposure for their fabulous designers.

Models and Designers are given the platform – they do the work, with a full production that allows individuals to be a part of something meaningful, while building their resume. The team is known for saying “you don’t go from the home to the NFL, there is preparation, sacrifice, and investment along the way.” hiTechMODA has watched their models and designers grow dramatically through their hard work and talent.



hiTechMODA- Finding The Silver Lining

On September 13, 2020, NYFW hiTechMODA Production was the only fashion company to have a live production in New York City to continue the spirit of New York Fashion Week. In the year of 2021, came with many adjustments as the pandemic continued to be an industry challenge, however hiTechMODA managed to successfully produce multiple productions. In February 14, 2020, as the pandemic continued to disrupt lives, business and communities, hiTechMODA produced yet another in person NYFW at the New Yorker Hotel and one of the only few production houses to do so. “It was important to me to provide hope to the people, a little ‘normalcy’ during challenging times,” said Producer, PS Privette, “NYC is and always will be important to me.”

As the pandemic continued hiTechMODA Productions went on the road to the Florida fashion scene in July with hiTechMODA NY South and Orlando Swim week as a rivalry to Miami Swim Week. The fashion show was a great success in a new city. Closing out the 2021 year, hiTechMODA went out with a bang with NYFW Season 6 at The Edison Ballroom, in the heart of Times Square. hiTechMODA has had a great start to 2022, with the successful completion of NYFW Season 7 Reversion #no apology, which set the tone for this year with visions for growth, improvement, and success. The team is looking forward to more success with upcoming events in Charlotte, North Carolina, Orlando, Florida, back to New York City, and then onto Paris, France.

Each of hiTechMODA’s productions feature key photoshoots that allow models to expand their portfolios. Professional photographers capture models’ best angles and create jaw dropping images that each model can be proud of. Throughout the various shows hiTechMODA will be producing this year, Models will have the opportunity to partake in many photoshoot opportunities, allowing models to have a broad portfolio and portray the level of stature they are within their modeling careers. This year, hiTechMODA models will have the opportunity to build on their runway modeling, editorial modeling, and swim modeling. When you find a model that is able to be versatile in their modeling careers, you know they will be able to adapt and continue to grow along their path.

hiTechMODA’s next upcoming show will take place at the Merino Mill, in Charlotte, North Carolina on June 3rd and 4th. This will be a new location as the team is enthusiastic to bring the New York Runway into Charlotte. hiTechMODA Charlotte looks to expand the scope that our production takes. hiTechMODA will be offering Master Classes taught by Top Models and Industry Professionals. Some of the classes will include, Makeup, Backstage Etiquette, Industry Posing, and Runway Walk. . Models will be gaining knowledge from industry leaders who have extensive experience and advice to share. hiTechMODA strives to create a space that their models can grow in and looks forward to bringing the Master Class to Charlotte to allow new and current models to enhance their skills. In addition to this, the Super MODA Model Competition will continue, where models will compete for a chance to win a spot in NYFW on September 11, 2022, creating more exposure for their careers.

Following Charlotte, hiTechMODA will be heading back to Orlando for hiTechMODA Orlando, Swim Week & Latino. hiTechMODA Latino is a new addition to the Orlando production that will feature various designers showcasing their designs, from the Latino community. The team is very excited to host at the amazing Hilton Palace, an Official Walt Disney World® Hotel. “There is no better place than in the Sunshine State, to hold our swim week runway where we “Walk on Water “, says co-producer Omayra La Bella. The hiTechMODA Orlando & Latino world-class runway shows will take place in the fully renovated ballroom of the Palace. Orlando Swim Week, will take place outdoors with a fully equipped runway over the pool, an exciting edition to the Orlando production. Master Class will also be held in Orlando, giving models another chance to maximize and grow in their modeling careers. The Super MODA Model Competition will also allow for winners in each division to receive an invitation to compete in NYFW September 2022, where winners will have the chance to win the ultimate prize.

hiTechMODA NYFW Season 8 will be hosted at the home of hiTechMODA Season 6 and 7 at The Edison Ballroom from September 9th to 11th. The team will be expanding their production to have a runway in the Ballroom along with a fabulous runway on the rooftop. This will take NYFW to higher levels – literally. Although Master Class will not be taught at this production, hiTechMODA will shift their focus on our editorial photoshoots and the Super MODA Model Competition, where previous winners will compete for an ultimate prize, an opportunity to walk in Paris Fashion Week. Models will also have the exciting opportunity to be featured in Times Square on our MODA Model Billboard and hiTechMODA looks forward to seeing their beautiful models highlighted on the screens of Times Square.

hiTechMODA Paris will cap the production program for the year at The Normandy Hotel from September 30th to October 2nd. hiTechMODA is thrilled to be holding a production during Paris Fashion Week, which is an unbelievable opportunity for models to gain experience and exposure for their careers. “We are ecstatic to be able to bring our designers and models to Paris and create international exposure.” says producer and CEO PS Privette. This will be the first hiTechMODA show to be produced in Europe, opening up doors for many.

hiTechMODA is currently casting designers and models for Charlotte, Orlando, New York and Paris and invites you to elevate your brand and career.

##

Learn More

@hitechmoda

hitechmoda.com

With love,

FWO