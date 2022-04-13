hiTechMODA Announces Gotham Hall for NYFW Seasons 9 and 10

Gotham Hall is the most extraordinary and iconic venue in the Heart of New York City.

It is the location where many famous designers such as Christian Siriano, Sherri Hill, and Moncler Grenoble have showcased their collections and the location where the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Susanne Bartsch joined forces to bring LOVE BALL III.



hiTechMODA, widely known as the number one independent production company in New York, brings its award-winning production to Gotham Hall, making it possible for independent designers to showcase their extraordinary designs in this most extraordinary venue.

Gotham Hall, constructed during the Jazz Age as The Greenwich Savings Bank building, features an interior that, while influenced by the Old World, with floor mosaics and words of modesty and caution carved into the walls, is juxtaposed with architecture and construction reflective of the luxury of the age. The 17,500 square-foot space features a 9,000 square-foot ballroom with a 70-foot ceiling and an ornate stained-glass skylight in the main hall. Smaller event spaces include a lounge, a mezzanine level that overlooks the main hall, dressing rooms, and a private entrance.



“Since our first production in 2018, my goal has been to produce hiTechMODA in such a prestigious location as Gotham Hall”, says PS Privette, producer of hiTechMODA. “I am delighted to achieve this goal and eager to produce a fashion event worthy of the space. The setting is extraordinary and deserves thoughtful production to maximize the glory of the building built after the devastation of WW1 to make the statement: We are still standing – and standing proud. Similarly, the pandemic took a large toll on the fashion industry and the world. Yet, WE ARE STILL STANDING – AND STANDING PROUD – and looking forward to the future. We kept the spirit of fashion alive by being the only fashion production company to have live fashion events through the pandemic during NYFW, following all NYC safety guidelines. hiTechMODA is extremely excited to be in full swing again at this prestigious venue to kick-off 2023.”



2023 SHOW DATES

NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9: February 10-11, 2023

NYFW hiTechMODA September 8-10, 2023.

From now through May 1st, designers who register and pay a deposit can take advantage of current season pricing.

