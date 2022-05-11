hiTechMODA Announces “City to City” Fashion Show Charlotte, North Carolina

On Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4, 2022, hiTechMODA, an NYC-based production company, takes their award-winning production on the road to Charlotte, North Carolina. Producer PS Privette says,

“There is so much talent in our country; we went out on the road to find them, and we can’t wait to see them on the runway! I spent much of my childhood growing up in North Carolina with my father’s family. I’ve always loved the people and the area’s beauty.”



hiTechMODA

The venue, Merino Mill Event Center, located at 500 S Main Street, Mooresville, North Carolina, was recently awarded a “Great Transformation Award” and is an ideal setting for a fashion show in a region that embraces great fashion. https://merinomillevents.com

hiTechMODA, widely regarded as the number one independent production company in New York, is thrilled to bring “City to City” to Charlotte for the first time! City to City will be showcasing local and other designers and models with Empire Beauty School, Charlotte, Pineville, and Concord Divisions, www.empire.edu/cosmetology-schools/north-carolina, as the premier beauty team led by Expert Instructor Gidget Bell. Empire Beauty School is well-known for training and preparing fashion professionals for the industry.

North Carolina Showcasing Designers

Premier client and predominant on the hiTechMODA runway, Marc Defang, Charlotte. The leading designer in footwear and accessories in the pageant, prom, and bridal market, and rapidly becoming a recognized brand in the evening gown, prom, fun fashion, red carpet, and couture Markets, both for adults and children. See him in his permanent showroom in Atlanta AmericasMart, 12th floor, and on hiTechMODA runways in Orlando Swim, New York, and Paris. www.marcdefang.com | @|marcdefang

Up-and-coming designer returning to our runway, Lauren Wall Designs, Charlotte. An emerging designer moving quickly through the fashion ranks and a designer to watch. @Lauren_Wall_Designs

A staple on the hiTechMODA runway, designer Nita Belles Closet, Wilmington. Known as the exclusive children’s Custom Couture Runway Fashion Designer and one who designs to inspire the audience and photographers. @nitabellescloset

First-time on hiTechMODA’s runway, Vivid Emporium, Virginia. Featuring looks from Vivid Emporium Initiatives Project, which trains and employs youth to produce the highest quality handmade apparel, sandals, jewelry, and batiks. www.vividemporium.com | @_vividemmporiumdesign

New to the Charlotte Scene

Showcasing with hiTechMODA for her 7th time, Glam2Glo Designz, New York. A designer well known for using futurist materials and makeup and uses models who command the runway #glam2glodesignz

Returning to the hiTechMOD runway, Yesi Rose Fashions, Florida, with fashions made from the finest materials. Her fashions will add a unique touch to your wardrobe and make you stand out in a crowd. www.yesirosefashion.com | @yesirosefashionboutique_

Designer Steadfast Boutique, West Virginia, continues its history of advocacy on the hiTechMODA runway. Promoting designers from her native country, the Philippines, this collection features looks from the design team of Michael Laguros/Rhea Wate. @SteadfastBoutique-by-Grace-Steadfast | @steadfastproductions_

Melanie Caballero Haute Couture, Georgia, brings her newest looks to the hiTechMODA runway for the first time. This collection features old textiles, laces, and vintage embellishments, blending old materials with new ones to create unique romantic and timeless pieces. |www.melaniecaballero.com | @melanie.hautecouture

Debuting on the hiTechMODA runway, Vixxen, Virginia. Designer April Via brings the heat with her designs being seductive with a twist of rebellious romanticism.

www.avixxen.com | @AyVixxen

House Brands

STL Boutique, NYC; our progressive brand catering to all women and sizes with lots of fashion perks.

EiffelBleu Boutique NYC, A premium house brand, showcases during the most exclusive time within the fashion show. @EiffelBleu

hiTechMODA Fashion Tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hitechmoda-charlotte-tickets-317391184577

Producer: PS Privette, NYC, www.hitechmoda.com | @hitechmoda

Lead Photographer: Sebastian Wojdak, Rebel Photography, Charlotte, North Carolina,

Audio-Video: IES Productions, Charleston, South Carolina | www.iesproductions.com

Beauty Coordinator: Elan Model Management, Charlotte, North Carolina | www.emmmodels.com

Hair and Makeup: Empire Beauty School, Charlotte, Pineville, and Concord Divisions, North Carolina | www.empire.edu/cosmetology-schools/north-carolina

Model Coach: MsModel Mentor, Raleigh, North Carolina | www.msmodelmentor.com

Strategic Partner: The Charlotte Fashion Collective, Charlotte, North Carolina | www.thecharlottefashioncollective.com

Strategic Partner: Event Connections LLC – Nationwide, Ashburn, Virginia www.connectionscorporation.com

June 5, 2022, at Merino Mill Event Center powered by hiTechMODA

Calling all Brides and Their Tribes

Make your Pinterest board come alive. On Sunday, June 5, 2022, hiTechMODA Production will produce a wedding showcase from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Those attending the hiTechMODA fashion shows on Friday or Saturday may use their ticket to enter the bridal show, compliments of hiTechMODA.

Your Source for Quality WeddingEevents

About Event Connections LLC

Event Connections LLC produces the Forevermore Wedding Showcase. Event Connections LLC is an Event Planning service. It has produced hundreds of events, from corporate meetings and luxury retreats to international conferences, fundraisers, private parties, citywide sporting events, and weddings.

Event Connections LLC partnered with hiTechMODA to bring the most exciting Fashion Show of the year to the Lake Norman Area! hiTechMODA has produced award-winning fashion shows in New York and other locations and will now be coming to Charlotte! Event Connections LLC is excited to use its experience and passion to create this event and hopes you will join them for the Inaugural Forevermore Wedding Showcase!

Tickets @ https://www.forevermoreweddingshowcase.com

##

Learn More

hitechmoda.com

With love,

FWO