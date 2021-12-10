hiTechMODA An Award-Winning Fashion Platform for Brand Elevation

As hiTechMODA enters their 7th NYFW season, February 2022, unlike most Independent Fashion Production Companies, they continue to promote designers, models, photographers, and other fashion industry players, from their past six seasons, as well as those slated for their 7th season runways. Why?

A quick look at their mission statement provides a clue: … to inspire, empower, discover, and encourage fashion talent worldwide.

hiTechMODA does this, not just do this by providing a professional, affordable runway (with award-winning production, professional photography, video, and hair and makeup included in one cost, held at a state-of-the-art venue), and continued promotion of everyone within the production.

“Our most important work begins when the lights go out,” says hiTechMODA’s producer, PS (Pamela) Privette. “This was, and continues to be, crucial in the current climate of the pandemic when opportunities for exposure are limited.” We are only a piece of the success of our sponsors, designers, and models. Their hard work combined with additional exposure leads to many successes in the industry….we applaud them and want many more!

HiTechMODA uses its considerable social media presence for promotion. They have partnered with fashion industry leaders, like Fashion Week Online, to provide AFFORDABLE advertising and promotional opportunities for their clients. “Yes, and we also have remarkable access to Times Square digital billboard advertising,” says Privette. “We are fortunate to work with a marketing expert producing effective ads for these billboards. We are proud to say that we have an ad for hiTechMODA running now and through January 1, 2022, that will be visible during the traditional national and international broadcasts leading up to the infamous ball drop at midnight at 1 Times Square.” I must add, at affordable pricing. There is something to say about having exposure on an award-winning runway, billboards, press releases, magazines, and social media that puts hundreds of thousands of eyes on your brand! And you must be ready!!

Privette continues, “Each season, we feature models and designers on multiple Times Square billboards, including the NASDAQ, 3 Times Square, 1540 Broadway, and others. As a result of our billboard promotions (as well as our runways and magazine features), multiple models have signed with New York agencies. For example, Olivia Swiadek, featured in our ads, was seen by an agency and now a working model signed with a New York agency.” Yes, it works.

NYFW hiTechMODA Réversion – #noapology takes place February 10-13, 2022, with runway shows on February 11 and 12 at the famous Edison Ballroom, located at the heart of Times Square. Designers and models can apply for casting at www.hiTechMODA.com.

In continuing efforts to elevate and promote their clients, hiTechMODA launches hiTechMODA Charlotte, March 25 & 26, 2022. In keeping with hiTechMODA’s affinity for unique venues, hiTechMODA Charlotte will be held at Merino Mill, a 19th-century mill revitalized event space and business center that is also home to two award-winning restaurants, an 80,000 sq. ft. antique mall, retail shops, holistic wellness center, art studio and MillWorks, a Co-Work and Entrepreneurial Center. Merino Mill is a part of the fastest-growing area in metro Charlotte.

hiTechMODA returns to Orlando for Season 2 for Orlando Swim Week and NY South and launches another runway, hiTechMODA Latino, July 22-24, 2022. This event will be held at Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, a Disney Resort property. Designers and models can apply for casting at www.hiTechMODA.com.

hiTechMODA corporate sponsors: afterpay, Artistic Design, Connections Corporation, Fashion Week Online, and Marc Defang New York.

hitechmoda.com

