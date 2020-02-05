HIM by Pablo Leon FW2020

Represented by CCPR.

In 2018 Pablo Leon founded the label HIM NYC feeling a need to express his queer and brown identity in a climate focused on its erasure.

HIM NYC characterizes the disruption of classic tailoring techniques, ideals of masculinity and machismo and gender constructs, creating an aesthetic that is romantically minimal and eclectic.

HIM by Pablo Leon

Photos: HIM

Jovani Furlan is a soloist with New York City Ballet. Born in Joinville, Brazil, Mr. Furlan started dancing at the age of 11 at The Bolshoi Theater School in Brazil. In 2010 he parFcipated in the InternaFonal Ballet CompeFFon in Jackson, Mississippi, and was offered a full scholarship to aIend the Miami City Ballet School by Edward Villella. Mr. Furlan began his training at the MCB School in 2011 and joined Miami City Ballet in 2012. He was promoted to soloist in 2015 and was named an MCB principal dancer in 2017.

At MCB, his repertory of featured roles included George Balanchine’s Allegro Brillante, Ballet Imperial, Episodes, Jewels, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker®, Serenade, Slaughter on Tenth Avenue, Square Dance, Swan Lake, Symphony in Three Movements, Theme and VariaGons, and La Valse; Jerome Robbins’ Dances at a Gathering, West Side Story Suite, and The Concert; as well as works by Richard Alston, John Cranko, Peter MarFns, JusFn Peck, Alexei Ratmansky, Liam ScarleI, Paul Taylor, Twyla Tharp, and Christopher Wheeldon.

##

Learn More

New York Fashion Week

With love,

FWO