Herve Leger Presents the Fall/Winter 2023 Collection at the Club Room at Soho Grand During NYFW

Herve Leger presented the Fall/Winter 2023 collection by Christian Juul Nielsen on Saturday, February 11th, 2023. Celebrities, influencers, and media gathered at The Club Room at Soho Grand in New York, NY.

Guests enjoyed music by DJ Mona Matsuoka as they treated themselves to Baileys Espresso Martinis. Models walked through the venue showcasing the new collection wearing Schutz heels, with hair by Brian Buenaventura for Cutler/Redken and make-up by Yuki for RMK.

WHO: Notable attendees included: Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Devin Windsor, Meredith Duxbury, Meredith Marks, Tayshia Adams, Jourdan Sloane, Nadine Leopold, Jordan Foster, Rocky Barnes, Tessa Brooks, Emma Brooks, Gabi Demartino, Caroline Vazzana, and Sophie Sumner among more.

Herve Leger


Photos: BFA

WHEN: Saturday, February 11th, 2023
WHERE: The Club Room at Soho Grand – 310 W Broadway

