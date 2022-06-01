Here Are the Shoe Styles You Need This Summer

There’s nothing like a good pair of shoes to make a girl feel beautiful. With warm summer days come shopping trips, tropical vacations, date nights, and more. You need the right pair of shoes for every occasion.

This summer’s shoe trends promise to make you stand out from the crowd. From plush pillow sandals to platform heels, brightly colored pumps, fashion sneakers, and more, here are the shoe styles you need for summer 2022.

Comfy Sandals

Chunky, athletic sandals are in right now, and they offer your feet a combo of comfy support and cool breathability. Athletic sandals go great with your athleisure staples. To wear the trend right, choose sandals with chunky soles and comfortable fabric straps. Velcro closures complete the look. Wear them with whatever you want – a sleek pair of slim-fitting slacks, your favorite pair of jeans, sweatpants, or a pair of shorts. Colorful athletic sandals go well with neutral colors.

Ballet Flats

You don’t have to strap yourself into a pair of stilettos to look and feel fabulous this summer. The ballet flat is riding the early 2000’s trend right back into the spotlight. This comfy shoe feels like your favorite pair of bedroom slippers, and they go with everything, too – jeans or skirts, formal or casual. Choose a pointed-toe flat for a more modern look, or add a feminine touch with a ribbon embellishment.

Chunky Boots

Women’s lace-up round-toe boots are back as nostalgia for the 1990s hits the fashion scene hard. Chunky combat-style boots add some gender-neutral flair to the classic floral maxi skirts and dresses that are hot this season. Wear them with tulle mini skirts, boldly colored midi dresses, plaid and checkered prints, or an earth-toned trench coat.

Flashy Boots

This is the summer don something glittery and glam. Grab some celestial, thigh-high metallic boots or a stand-out pair of thigh-high, white leather boots with a chunky, futuristic sole. You’ll look like you stepped off the set of Star Trek in this season’s mirrored, knee-high, lace-up boots.

Platform Heels

Ever wish you could be taller? With this season’s hot platform heels, you can be – or at least, you can look like it. Super-tall platforms are back this season. Grab a chunky pair of sky-high heels, or something with a slim stiletto heel. Strap on a pair of platform wedge sandals for style and support.

Pillow Sandals

If you’ve gotten used to wearing slippers all day during quarantine and don’t want to give them up, we’ve got good news! The newest trend on TikTok this summer is chunky pillow sandals, an athletic, single-strap slide with a thick, comfy sole that will make your feet feel like they never got out of bed. Pillow sandals are easy to slip on and fit right into the chunky sandal aesthetic that’s making waves in summer 2022. They’re made from squishy, waterproof ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) for durability and versatility.

Fashion Sneakers

Need a comfy recovery shoe to rejuvenate your feet after a long day of walking around the office in heels? Need a stylish shoe to complete a casual look? Grab a pair of retro fashion sneakers. Seventies sneaker styles are here to stay for summer 2022, and so are 90s platform styles.

Gladiator Sandals

Gladiator sandals, with their laces that wrap around the leg above or below the calf, are back in vogue for summer 2022. This minimalist style is perfect for a hot summer day, and will look très chic with your summer maxi dresses. This season’s lace-up sandals come with fun, feminine details, like shimmering golden coins and metallic beadwork.

Colorful Pumps

Now that things are starting to get back to normal, summer 2022 is the time to show off flashy, colorful pumps. Leave those basic black pumps in the closet. This is the summer of bright colors, vinyl cutouts, pearl and crystal embellishments, feminine floral detailing, and gleaming metallics.

Square-Toe Loafers

The square-toe loafer is a classic, polished style that’s ready for city streets this summer. These comfortable shoes can add a classy spin to any outfit – they look great with skirts and tailored trousers alike. Grab a chunky-soled shoe for a grunge twist that can add a little 90s nostalgia to your wardrobe.

Whether you like a comfortable, practical shoe, a classy heel, or a little nostalgia, this summer’s shoe looks are all about strutting your stuff. You’ll find plenty to love in this summer’s shoe fashions, with sky-high, colorful, and chunky styles to go with any outfit.

