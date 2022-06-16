Hellessy Presents The Resort 23 Collection In New York

A true return to the concept of Resort, with a touch of tropical spirit” is how Millstein describes the new HELLESSY collection, approaching resortwear more literally and traditionally than ever before. With this in mind, Resort 23 serves as the perfect occasion wardrobe, for women who feel ready to jet-set to dreamy holiday destinations again.

Whilst staying true to the brand’s DNA, symbolic of the glamorous yet cool NYC woman aesthetics, this Resort collection is refreshing for the eyes. Signature and new silhouettes meet in a triumph of what Millstein defines as “tropical cocktail colors” such as lime green, fire orange and electric iris – vibrant colors that first come to mind when thinking about holiday wear. Pastel colors also make an appearance, softening the collection’s more delicate pieces, in shades of blush, papaya, lilac, pink and ecru.



A focus of the collection are the striking but easy dresses, meant to be paired with flat, holiday footwear. In particular, the Portofino shirt dress with detachable pareo is thought as a staple to be worn from the city to the beach. The strapless bustier Vizkaya dress in the electric, deep iris shade, with long back bustle, feels almost like a red carpet moment for the HELLESSY woman going out for dinner, during warm, elegant evenings, alongside a half shift / half cascading drape dress, in combo watercolor print or in black/ecru silk, the Alhambra dress is a future heirloom to be passed on from generation to generation. The Eden halter dress with built-in shirt sleeves falling off the shoulders in a delicate shade of pearl grey marble satin completes the dresses collection. The holiday eveningwear also sees the Banyan one-shoulder jumpsuit with a sultry side cut-out as a hero piece to wear effortlessly.

For HELLESSY, comfort is always at the forefront and, for this collection, Millstein thinks of sweaters as new statement tops: from the Palmetto bouclé wool cashmere cardigans with crystal drip cutout, to the Nautilus fine rib crewnecks with crystal embroidery, and the Zamora oversized multicolor striped sweater with shoulder ties, the Resort knits are meant to become wardrobe statements to mix and match with existing bottoms.

More feminine detailing are seen on the Holt denim shirt and Ylang trousers, with crystal embroidery and delicate bow applications, symbolic of HELLESSY laid back evening wear. Paired with the brand’s signature ruched sculptural Isabelle and Ibis bustiers, one with a built-in draped shrug and the other with a twirling ruffle, coming this season in pale blush faille and in a vibrant papaya jacquard, the styling is already complete for the HELLESSY woman.

Tailoring, as always dear to HELLESSY, comes in the form of the Pelicano off-shoulder blazer with ruched sleeves that accentuates the waist and the matching Fenton shorts in fire orange. The pinstripe Allan blazer is adorned with a silk tropical flower corsage and paired with matching shorts for warm weather suiting. The striking lime green color is also seen on houndstooth satin jacquard drape blazer and Sanford belted trousers, which make the ultimate holiday co-ord, to be worn together or separately.

It’s a new mood. The HELLESSY Resort 23 collection really marks the return to the travels, and the enjoyment that comes with the holiday spirit is translated with the bold and vibrant colour palette. Easy but striking, feminine and never too revealing, each piece remains effortlessly timeless and modern, with the sole aim of making the HELLESSY woman feel good.

