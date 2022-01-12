Hellessy Pre-Fall 2022

Over the past two years, Sylvie Millstein’s muse has been quietly awaiting the return of high glamour.

With Pre Fall 2022, the party season has begun and the HELLESSY women’s diary is now full of social engagements to long wipe away memories of her days cooped at home.



Hellessy

Standout pieces include the ‘Clemence’ dress, a cape bustier mini dress in rouge stretch crepe with covered belt and ecru shirt tail. Other gowns come in the form of the ‘Luma’, a front twist belted shirt dress in an exclusively designed ecru chain jacquard satin, that nips in at the waist with a matching belt. A future classic that is truly a buy now, wear forever piece. Each HELLESSY garment is designed with love and care, an investment for the modern women, whilst the brand’s easy pre-styled pieces mean they never follow trends and therefore stay ever timeless.

Evening separates have been a core part of the HELLESSY dna since the brand’s inception, as Millstein always seeks to offer her muse alternatives to festive attire that last beyond the event. She also continues her long love affair with taffeta as an always relevant, undated fabric that allows a woman to add drama to her day-to-day. Seen best on the ‘Lottie’, a one shoulder asymmetric drape top with bow that is paired with the ‘Amelie’ pencil skirt with side slit and a ruffle detail, both in a luxurious malachite green moire. It is also observed on the striking ‘Celeste’ cape bustier top, an opulent evening ensemble that teamed with any humble pant, old or new, ensures all eyes are fixated on the HELLESSY woman when she enters a room.

A HELLESSY collection is never complete without a stellar line up of effortless minidresses, Pre-Fall is no exception. The ‘Thatcher’ blazer dress in a Hurel heritage floral embroidered satin with sleeve slits offers effortless allure and sophistication. Teamed with chunky boots for stomping around the city or stilettos for dinner dates. Newness comes in the form of the ‘Amandine’ mini shirt dress with padded shoulder and pleated skirt in sky blue satin chain jacquard. Full of girliness and charm, this playful style has an eternal youthfulness.

HELLESSY extends their iconic party denim range with the introduction of chic ombré denim tailoring. Coming in deep shades of blue and black the ‘Kiyo’ jacket is the epitome of day-to-night ease with its tuxedo silhouette and elevated black lapel with contrast pocket square. Teamed with the ‘Romeo’ pant in this season’s bespoke HELLESSY wool houndstooth, which is completed by a floor-sweeping side drape to add an extra touch of elegance, the HELLESSY women is equally at home Uptown or in the Lower East Side. Velvet corsage adorned jeans are paired with poplin shirts with glove effect sleeves for an effortless desk to dinner outfit.

This season’s standout tops include the ‘Ondria’, again paying homage to Millstein’s much loved power sleeves, this ruched babydoll style is for late summer nights in the city or exotic getaways. Coming in both a printed stripe faille which resembles a modern breton stripe and a malachite green, this bustier will be treasured in the HELLESSY muse’s wardrobe season after season. For a relaxed alternative that still exudes laidback confidence, HELLESSY detailed knits are best seen this season on the beautiful ‘Magalie’ off shoulder sweater in a deep shade of orange with bordeaux velvet ribbon and cutouts. The HELLESSY woman is never afraid to stand out, this season the ‘Mariana’ knit halter dress with its cascading scarf in beige navy stripe intarsia is for her. It’s still comfortable, like the ‘Annabelle’ belted cardigan with neck scarf in cobalt blue eco wool.

This season’s lookbook was shot on the streets of Brooklyn New York with HELLESSY muse, Luma Grothe. Born in Brazil, Luma’s career has been illuminated since debuting on international runways but her joy lies in giving back. At only 19 years old, Luma co-created an interview series called “Altogether”, in which she interviews Brazilian women from all backgrounds, focusing on feminism. As a woman that supports and empowers those around her, Sylvie read about Luma’s story and was fixated on her as this season’s muse.

