Harem London AW20

HAREM London is a genderless brand founded in 2015 by two entrepreneur sisters; Creative Director Dee and Managing Director, Begum Ozturk. The two sisters empower and complete each other as a team, and as leading women they are proud to be a part of a much wider community of female entrepreneurs and innovators.

HAREM London combines two different worlds: London and Istanbul, East and West, heritage and future, belonging and searching. HAREM is about feeling comfortable with a global cross-cultural identity and the brand express an experience of diverse identity with pieces that blend influences, fabrics and techniques from both countries and cultures.



The brand creates well-made street wear that is relaxed, comfortable and feels great. Designed to be versatile, the collection effortlessly translates from aeroplane to brunch and from shopping spree to beach. HAREM London are conscious in production by producing high-quality, handmade pieces that are mindfully crafted to be forever pieces in their client’s wardrobes.

For AW20, HAREM London continue to express their fashion-forward designs to create an experience of diverse identity with pieces that blend influences, fabrics and techniques from both countries and cultures. In addition to the AW20 unisex collection also offers garments designed specifically for men and women.

HAREM is about feeling comfortable with a global, cross-cultural outlook; through relaxed silhouettes or printed cotton knitwear, the collection offers a minimalist approach to streetwear, making each piece easy to wear no matter what the occasion. The brand contributes comfortable, easy pieces that look great in styling and support that cozy familiar feeling.

Every piece is designed and made out of HAREM’s studio in Hackney, East London. From high quality fabrics, many of which are made using traditional techniques in Turkey, HAREM London craft a uniform for the forward-thinking.

For the AW20 show make up will be done by Katie Weldon, Freya Paxton and Solent Pro team using Illamasqua and hair will be done by Dexter Johnson and the TONI&GUY Session Team using label.m Professional Haircare.

HAREM London will be showcasing their AW20 Collection again this season with Fashion Scout during London Fashion Week on Friday 15th at 17.30 – 19.00pm at Victoria House, Bloomsbury Square, London, WC1B 4DA. Each season the brand creates an immersive experience for the audience at London Fashion Week during their presentations drawing you into the Harem London world and combined cultures.

