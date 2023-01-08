Gucci’s Vault Altitude Launches HEAD Sportswear Capsule Collection

HEAD Sportswear is excited to announce its latest high-performance partnership with Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn exclusive to Vault Gucci, presented in the Vault Altitude curation.

Together they created a dynamic interplay where street style carves a winning line down the mountain resulting in a unified chorus that makes its presence known through striking colors.

The collection for Vault – Gucci’s experimental concept store for creative and explorative brand synergies – features puffer vests and jackets to go with ski “jet” pants in spectacular colors ranging from striking magentas, oranges, azures and greens, to sky blue and neon yellow.

Based on the luxury HEAD Sportswear Legacy Collection by Lindsey Vonn, the capsule collection builds on Vonn’s inspired hybrid looks for slopes and après ski and offers styles that carve an even bolder path both on and off the slopes.

Created exclusively for Vault, the limited-edition HEAD Sportswear X Vault Altitude capsule collection will be available only online at vault.gucci.com from January 9, 2023.

ABOUT HEAD SPORTSWEAR

HEAD Sportswear is part of HEAD Sport GmbH, a global supplier of ski, tennis, and diving equipment and clothing. HEAD Sportswear offers performance-oriented ski and tennis clothing with a modern design. The tennis and ski collection range offers versatile, complete solutions for every athlete. Since its launch in 1950, HEAD Sportswear has achieved a reputation for cutting-edge design, engineering excellence, and a passion for championing all sports, everywhere. World-class performance demands the very best equipment therefore HEAD Sportswear is dedicated to giving athletes and players at every level, exactly what they need to win.

ABOUT VAULT

An experimental online store, Vault was created in 2021. Free-dimensional and forever in flux, it is a place where past, present, and future coexist through the power of imagination. Its name evokes an air of magic, denoting a pursuit of precious wonders that go beyond the confines of time, and its virtual shelves host a careful curation of rare vintage Gucci pieces alongside capsule collections, limited-edition styles, and other items from a selection of noteworthy brands. Vault also acts as an emissary of Gucci’s presence within the metaverse, evolving by creating with the web3-based community. NFT collectibles and virtual experiences join the platform’s offering, as Vault expands in all directions to push beyond the traditional and the purely transactional.

##

Learn More

vault.gucci.com

With love,

FWO