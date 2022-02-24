Griselle New York Launches Black History Month Varsity

Griselle, the New York based brand, stems from the name Griselda Blanco who is deemed one of the biggest female bosses in the drug game.

The name was chosen not based on her actions but more of what she stood for. She was the biggest in a predominantly male field which is who Asia Purnell, founder and CEO of Griselle aspires to be in the fashion industry.



Griselle

Through the passing of Asia’s father in 2020 and mother in 2021, Asia found it difficult to find balance and time dealing with the two biggest losses in her life, but through those hardships Asia pushed and put her all into the brand. Using the pain to explore her creativity, which is the core foundation of a passionate and creative artist.

“ I know that’s what they would want me to do and my parents were both inspirations for two of my recent pieces.” – Asia Purnell.

The collection of images are meant to be powerful and insightful as to what the brand represents. The quality of images co-exist with the garments that are produced in every collection Griselle produces.

The baseball varsity stems from her fathers passion for baseball and an admirer of Jackie Robinson. Hence the baseball varsity with detailed stitching and embroidery. Black on black was the colorway because that exemplifies strength and power. The lining of the pocket is green because that represents Asia ‘s power, growth and renewal. The baseball-inspired varsity is priced at $800 and can be purchased online. You can also view Griselle’s recent release “ The Meadow collection” inspired by her mothers love for flowers online at https://www.grisellenewyork.com.

grisellenewyork.com

