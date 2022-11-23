Greening the Red Carpet: RCGD Global Presents a Guide for Sustainable Red Carpet Style

Guide Will Help Citizens and Creatives Make More Informed Decisions When Creating and Selecting Fashion for the Red Carpet and Beyond

Greening the Red Carpet’ is a free resource and interactive guide by RCGD Global to encourage and help citizens make more conscious choices on the red carpet and beyond.

The comprehensive guide delivers an insightful, informative and accessible glimpse into the many ways the global apparel industry, from citizens and stylists to brands and communities, can participate on the red carpet and beyond.

The women-led organisation founded by Suzy Amis Cameron, known for its ‘From Moment to Movement’ slogan, empowers readers to find and decide which sustainability values they want to wear and why.

“With this guide we really sought to consolidate our deep knowledge and shed insight. The conversation about sustainable dressing on the red carpet too often falls on only one or two areas, vintage and rewearing, or sustainable textiles. And whilst these are incredible ways to participate, there is a world of more out there. This is just a glimpse into what is possible.

We also recognise that there is no fully sustainable solution – for every suggestion, there is a counter effect or belief that can be offered – and many solutions are still yet to be found. Still, as we say in the guide, we believe in effort over idleness, and steps over leaps. This guide gives an overview of some of the many ways that you can make a more sustainable choice, and find your belonging in a conversation that can too often seem inaccessible and ‘not for you’. Whether the red carpet or not, we all have special moments in our lives and this guide can help. Plus, what you find in here is applicable across all apparel choices, not just red carpet ones!”

– Samata Pattinson, CEO – RCGD Global

Greening the Red Carpet: The RCGD Global Framework & Sustainable Style Guide is divided into fourteen sections, each explaining a plethora of sustainability issues in the fashion industry, whilst providing readers with solutions for their own apparel choices. Designed by Co: Brand Creatives, a collective of design professionals, to be as helpful as possible, the guide provides tangible ways to making a difference, no matter how small, alongside key criteria to look for when selecting a garment.

“We created this guide for RCGD Global nearly a year on from designing the RCGD Global logo rebrand. RCGD Global wanted to communicate that there were so many ways to participate and have social and environmental impact, so we designed to encapsulate key messages and convey bite-size and usable tips to help engage a wider, diverse audience. Looking through the brand’s heritage showed that a future-facing and positive vision, a desire for accessibility to get as many people to participate in the dialogue as possible and to know why they should and how they could!

The result was an inspirational digital guide that successfully illustrated the purposeful information being shared for individuals, their own business, and for wider society. We are now working with RCGD Global to develop creative activations that demonstrate their commitment to being a Purpose-led brand.”

– Anu Dhesi, Founder & CEO Co: Brand Creatives

Topics covered include traditional and innovative textiles, sustainable dye practices, inclusivity and representation, cultural appreciation and appropriation, labour rights, circularity choices, sustainable styling, the role of stylists, end of life choices and value-driven sustainability. To wrap up, the guide holistically urges citizens, creatives and the industry as a whole to support the introduction of legislation for socially responsible and environmentally conscious policies in their country and to be savvier when selecting apparel.

As the guide concludes, ‘There is no perfect solution, but you can choose to be more sustainable by exploring your values and looking for ways to demonstrate them with your sustainable fashion choices. Wear garments representing intrinsic values that align with your own. Step off the fast fashion train and slow down; shop with intention and buy for keeps. Believe in your ability to have an impact! Sustainable fashion is a layered concept of many things; organic, ethical or innovative textiles, toxin-free colours, diversity, inclusion and representation, labour rights, quality, longevity, certifications and more. With thoughtful consideration, you can consider these concepts and allow them to influence what you wear on the red carpet.”

About RCGD GLOBAL

RCGD Global is a women-led global change-making organisation working from ‘moment’ to movement, bringing global cultural sustainability to the forefront of conversation and action within the fashion and design world. Celebrating its 10th year of the Red Carpet Green Dress campaign initiative at the Oscars, RCGD Global was initially conceived as a design contest by Suzy Amis Cameron (actress, environmental advocate, and author) when faced with the lack of ethical fashion choices while attending global premieres of husband James Camerons’ ‘Avatar’. The organisations’ work has since developed to include collaborations with global and small independent brands, partnerships delivering sustainable design solutions such as regenerative materials, educational work with the emerging design community – including workshops, internships and work experience, and international design contest initiatives. Alongside a consultancy offering, RCGD Global’s R & D division delivers thought-leadership work for the industry, working with leading institutions such as Institute for Sustainability Leadership, University of Cambridge and University of California, Berkeley.

RCGD Global works to draw attention to the importance of more sustainable practices in the design world and to be part of bringing those solutions to a global, culturally diverse market. Leading fashion houses including Louis Vuitton, Vivienne Westwood, Armani, Elie Saab, Swarovski, Christian Siriano, Bulgari, Dunhill and Reformation have joined the campaign to create sustainable red carpet wear. Celebrities including Sophie Turner, Laura Harrier, Emma Roberts, Marlee Matlin, Danielle MacDonald, LaKeith Stanfield, Camila Alves, and Naomie Harris have joined the campaign as representatives of its Oscars red carpet green dress initiative. RCGD Global’s work has been featured in VOGUE, Vanity Fair, W Magazine, People, The Hollywood Reporter, WWD, Washington Post, Harper’s Bazaar, Refinery29, The Guardian, ELLE, LA Times, The New York Times, Business of Fashion amongst others, across over 100 countries.

Helmed by CEO, Samata Pattinson, a prior winner of the Global Design Contest in 2011 with over a decade of experience, Red Carpet Green Dress campaign unveiled its rebrand to RCGD Global in 2022, to fully encompass the multitude of spaces that the organisation exists in with a focus on four core pillars:

> Collaborating with respected and mainstream platforms to foster sustainable conversations and action

> Developing accessible sustainable design solutions which create real effective change

> Being part of creating a more socially fair, equitable and representative industry

> Helping to find language to create change

About Co: Brand Creatives

London-based independent creative agency Co: Brand Creatives help transform ambitious businesses into meaningful brands through the power of design. Building bespoke, strategy-led creative solutions, with an impressive track record of client-led delivery. For over twenty years, Co: Brand designers have been offering a personally tailored service. Clients can expect to be taken on an insightful creative journey. From conception to delivery, collaboration is at the heart of everything they do – every step of the way.

Co: have a strong community ethos, making sure that the real heart of any organisation is clear, from first engagement. When the branding connects to the heart of an organisation, the direction is clear, uncomplicated, and honest: making marketing simple. Delivering authentic and aspirational brands, with persuasive and memorable narratives ensuring that brands stand out. Co: Brand Creative has the tools and expertise every organisation needs to help make every project a success.

