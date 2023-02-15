Gogo Graham Presents Autumn/Winter 2023 Installation at New York Fashion Week

On Monday, February 13th, Gogo Graham showcased her Autumn/Winter 2023 Ready-To-Wear collection at Lubov Gallery consisting of 12 looks.

The world is flat. The cat in the cage paces relentlessly back and forth, treading the same path on top of a strategically placed log in its enclosure. Tamed into submission by monotony, forgetting the feeling of what it was to be itself, beautiful and feared, survival rooted in bloodlust. Faces press themselves against the cold glass, hot, heavy breaths, exhales of anticipation revoked as the cat continues to pace. Disenchanted, pity arises, palms come up to the glass in an attempt to provoke but realistically, no one wants to be prey. The cat continues to pace, the log heaves, silently splintering beneath its weight.

Gogo Graham

Photos: Michelle Corvino

This season, Gogo Graham presents Birthday Boy, a collection of eveningwear garments displayed on a series of 12 lifesize dolls handmade by Gogo. Opening an investigation into the interiority of her own dissolution, Gogo sees herself as the cat, oscillating between the poles of addictive comforts and the self-narrating fantasies she uses to self-soothe. The log she paces on finds physical manifestation in the collection through multiplicitous lines of stitching and repeating patterns, mirroring the plodding action of sewing for hours on end. Bringing the details to the fore, each stitch represents a numbing indulgence, pillars that hold up her world but grow stale in their stasis, taut perfection. Although comforts are created, even found, we become tethered to them and they too eventually transform into standards. As the seasons change and the batteries in her controller dies, Gogo feels a sense of guilt as she reaches for replacement in the same places, wearing the log down, settling into something recurrent, following her own footsteps. Unable to decide if there’s a solution to a surreal problem, Gogo presents something she thinks is beautiful and asks if you can see the outlines of its impending destruction.

WHEN: Monday, February, 13th, 2022 at 6-9pm EST

WHERE: Lubov Gallery, 5 E Broadway #402, New York, NY 10038

ABOUT GOGO GRAHAM

Gogo Graham is an interdisciplinary artist and founder of her eponymous fashion label. Since its inception in 2014, Graham’s label has garnered attention for utilizing discarded and recycled materials in the production of narrative driven collections and one off pieces that merge fantasy with the familiar. Special attention is given to proper fit for those who do not conform to industry exclusive sizing and fit range.

##

Learn More

@gogograham

gogograham.com

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week schedule

With love,

FWO