Global Style Icon Susanne Bartsch Returns to NYFW With a Highly Anticipated New Collection for Fall / Winter 2023

Inspired By Her Incredible Career, Spanning Four Decades in the Fashion Industry, Susanne Bartsch is Back with Wearable Art that Works from Day to Night



Global style icon Susanne Bartsch will channel her unmatched, avant-garde aesthetic into an exciting new collection for her eponymous brand, Bartschland, for the Fall / Winter 2023 season. The collection will debut ahead of NYFW exclusively at Sony Hall on February 9th at 9pm in a show produced by Runway 7, the vertical one-stop fashion platform representing the best in cultural diversity by integrating international designers, media celebrities and commerce. Other designers that have shown on the Runway 7 stage include Naeem Khan and Malan Breton.

For the Fall / Winter 2023 season, Susanne created a true lifestyle collection featuring looks that seamlessly transition from day to night. Each piece is handcrafted by talented artisans in Peru of sumptuous fabrics that not only artistically elevate the pieces, but also make them incredibly comfortable to wear. From authentic Peruvian Pima Cotton to the luxurious Alpaca trimmings, every detail was chosen specifically for not only its luxurious look but also its decadent feel.

The fifty-piece collection includes a wide assortment of tops, bottoms, and sets, with retail prices ranging from $25 to $450. Consumers will be able to shop looks shown on the runway through the brand new Bartschland e-commerce platform, www.sbthecollection.com, which will launch the day of the show. Bartsch didn’t have to look far for inspiration for her latest collection. In her New York home, she has an entire hallway decorated with the prints and invitations from the events she has created over the last four decades, artfully displayed and arranged in what can only be described as her signature aesthetic.

Each piece is a work of art, reminding the viewer of what truly makes a Susanne Bartsch event a unique, once in a lifetime experience. Susanne drew heavily from her iconic hallway, not only while designing her collection, but also while planning her runway show with the Runway 7 team.

Philanthropy continues to be at the core of everything Runway 7 produces, including the Fall / Winter 2023 Bartschland runway show. To date, Runway 7 has donated $50,000 to Mount Sinai’s Corinne Goldsmith Dickinson Center for Multiple Sclerosis, to whom a portion of all virtual and live door proceeds have been donated and continue to be pledged every season. Multiple Sclerosis is near to the hearts of the Runway 7 team, who aim to surpass $100,000 in donations to Mount Sinai’s Corinne Goldsmith Dickinson Center for Multiple Sclerosis by the end of February 2023’s New York Fashion Week.

About Susanne Bartsch

Susanne Bartsch is New York City’s patron saint of transformation and inclusion. The parties she’s thrown for three decades—from Paris to Tokyo—have provided a venue for countless creative souls and “creatures” to express themselves, come together and forget the humdrum of the everyday. Susanne has become notorious for the beautiful, strange, and outlandishly dressed people who flock to her events. She has produced for clients such as Dewar's, Sony, & Barneys and at venues like Ian Schrager Hotels, Edition, Le Bain & The Top of The Standard. “Ms. Bartsch’s name,” wrote The New York Times, “is the night life equivalent of a couture label.”

About Runway 7

Recognized as the first and only hybrid of its kind, Runway 7 Fashion is a vertical one-stop fashion platform representing the best in cultural diversity by integrating international designers, media celebrities and commerce. Runway 7 not only has the capability of offering its designers production to develop their collection samples, but also produce a professional runway show that is presented to an audience of industry insiders, media, buyers, and VIPs. Runway 7’s expansive style marketplace offers guests a true experiential event both in person and online to directly engage with brands and designers. Runway 7 debuted in September 2021. www.runway7fashion.com

