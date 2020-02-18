Global Fashion Collective I – NYFW Wrap Up

Delicate details, sustainability and traditional techniques lead the way for the first show from Global Fashion Collective.



WooLeeX

First to hit the runway was Taiwanese brand WooLeeX who delivered an effortlessly cool collection. Recognised for their beautiful blend of Taiwanese culture with cultures from around the world, this collection is an alluring amalgamation of civilizations. Known for integrating art work into fashion, we were treated to literal pieces of art floating down the runway. Drawing their inspiration from Butchard Garden in Victoria, British Columbia, the collection had a flare of timeless yet modern charm. Floral courageous prints commanded this set delivering stunning statement pieces. A colour palette of bold colours and black and white paired beautifully with Taiwanese’s traditional cultures like embroidery and dragons, made for a unique and enchanting experience.



LAVEC

Japanese brand LAVEC was up next. Describing the collection in one word as LOVE. Deriving her inspiration from self-love, family, people, plants, food, animals and the earth, she created a collection based on sustainability. With most fabrics being 100% organic cotton and ecological meaning they are made by using reduced material, this collection has brought a new and modern twist to the runway. The colour palette was a stunning mix of black, white beige with electric blue pops of colour in between.



WMTM

To close the show, Chinese brand, WMTM by NiuNiu Chou commanded the runway with its traditional and striking pieces and fierce child models. Describing the collection in one word as heritage, the main inspiration behind the collection was Chinese vintage. The heritage theme ran deep within this collection with fabrics over 70 years old and made from the craftsman with the traditional technique. The colourful palette was the perfect pairing with this historic and timeless collection.

“We are bringing in more and more multicultural and inspiring designers each season to emphasize our commitment to diversity and innovative design.” – Jamal Abdourahman

