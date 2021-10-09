21/22 Mainline Collection Dubbed Most Exciting Line-up Yet

Featuring a new and exclusive lace, unique fabric combinations and all new silhouettes, the collection titled ‘Coco Loco’ is liberated luxury made to have fun in.

Australia’s leading bridal giant Grace Loves Lace – the designer behind the ‘World’s Most Pinned Wedding Dress’ – have launched their highly anticipated 2021/2022 mainline collection and it’s set to be their most iconic yet.

Titled Coco Loco, the collection features eight signature gowns, three veils and five accessories. The collection was inspired by Founder and Creative Director Megan Ziems’ decade of working with brides and the dilemma every woman faces when choosing ‘the’ wedding dress.



Grace Loves Lace

“Since I founded GRACE ten years ago, I’ve spent years watching women in their dress appointment being torn between the classic, sophisticated gown, and the fun, sexy gown. I thought to myself, what if the dress could represent all sides of our personality? The fun and the serious, the sexy and the conservative, the adventurous and the classic, the soft and the bold, the calm and the crazy. And so, that’s exactly what Coco Loco does,” explains Ziems.

The collection was designed and created for all women, in all moods, at all stages, and of all types of style, shape and size. Coco is for the cool, calm, and collected, Loco is for the wild, fun and free. “I think it’s so important for women to feel liberated and true to themselves on their wedding day,” said Ziems.

The latest collection features all new silhouettes, highly anticipated unique fabric combinations and of course new lace, exclusive to the Australian-made brand. True to its name, the highly visual new Mirror Lace consists of bold geometric shapes and is so intricate, it gives the illusion of beading without the discomfort and heaviness that comes with a beaded gown. Designed and developed in-house, the Mirror Lace joins the expert line-up of fabrics within the collection, including GRACE’s best-selling Crepe de Chine silk, silk chiffon, embroideries and stretch crepe.

In addition to the new gowns, GRACE will also launch an edit of accessories – including veils, headbands, and earrings to round out the collection. The brand has partnered with fellow Aussie brand Maison Roe to include 3 statement earrings that complement every gown.

For the first time in the brands history, Coco Loco will include a gown and veil duo, with the Truly Madly Deeply embroidered long veil complimentary with every Bella gown purchase.

The new mainline collection has been hand-crafted using elevated finishes and includes intricate details from the inside out. With internal construction that offers support and security; to geometric trims and hand placed lace panels, every gown is a true work of art and provides luxurious comfort.

Each gown in the Coco Loco collection has been designed with the GRACE woman in mind, and represents liberated luxury that you can have fun in.

“This collection is all about being true to ourselves, true to embracing life and all the complexities that come with it. We know that our brides are ready to have fun, and we want to make them feel extra beautiful whilst doing it, in the truest way possible,” said Ziems.

The collection marks ten years since Ziems started Grace Loves Lace, after a frustrating search for a dress for her own wedding. The Australian-based entrepreneur set out to revolutionise how wedding dresses were designed and sold, liberating women from the traditional bridal shopping experience through an innovative e-commerce model. The brand is also committed to ethical and sustainable manufacturing with all gowns made in Australia.

The company has now expanded to eighteen showrooms globally, a booming e-commerce shopfront, and the bridal giant is showing no sign of slowing down, with plans to open many more showrooms in the next 12 months.

The gowns – which range from USD$1,800 to USD$3,600 – will launch October 7, 2021 – available as part of the Grace Loves Lace made-to-order offering. Available exclusively at www.graceloveslace.com and at the brand’s eighteen international showrooms.

##

Learn More

graceloveslace.com

With love,

FWO