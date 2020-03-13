Glamify Your Room With NYFW Inspired Art

From Valentino to Chanel and Louis Vuitton, we all know someone who loves to collect designer items. Rather than worrying about the price tags or choosing the best style, surprise them with chic artwork from Oliver Gal that will make any room fashion forward.

With a variety of fashion item artwork including Chanel soup cans, Hermēs paint cans, and Dior liquor bottles, Oliver Gal makes the perfect gift for those who are obsessed with fashion.

Inspired by Miami’s notable art scene, the founders, Ana and Lola Sanchez, continue to portray life’s haute moments, avantgarde objects, and pop culture in their handcrafted, museum-quality art. Additionally, the sister duo has utilized their skills to create an award-winning, lifestyle brand that has become a global phenomenon. So much so that their fans in Japan line up to meet Lola and have their designer handbags signed by her.

