Gil Dezer And Bentley Residences Hosted Private Supercar Saturdays With Over 60 Exotic And Luxury Cars Displayed

Gil Dezer, President of Dezer Development hosted a private Supercar Saturdays Florida event on Saturday, August 13 at the Bentley Residences Sales Gallery in Sunny Isles Beach, FL. The event displayed over sixty exotic and luxury cars including the Bentley Continental GT W12, the Lamborghini Aventador, the Ferrari SF90, and the Bugatti Chiron.

Among the VIP’s spotted were Hans Baumgartner from Miami Real Investment, Floyd Raglin from Supercar Saturdays Flordia, Barry Skolnick entrepreneur and philanthropist, Roly Ramirez Doral Collision Center Founder and Kevin Thobias founder of multi-million dollar e-commerce company, among other notables.

