Clara Meyer
http://clarahmeyer.wixsite.com/savento
Fashion & Beauty Director Clara Meyer resides on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, coming a long way from growing up in the Midwest and Italian roots. You can find Clara at @savento_.

Gift Guide for the Newly Engaged Couple

What to get the couple who will soon share everything

Shopping for a couple that has recently decided to share everything — including a last name — is sometimes challenging. Skip the engraved “Mr. & Mrs.” wine glasses, and upgrade their holiday gift to something they will actually love, and use, as a couple starting their lives together. Whether you gift them a relaxing weekend at the luxury resort, Gurney’s Montauk or Brooklinen’s buttery sheet set, these are a sure win.

##

With love,

FWO