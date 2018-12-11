Gift Guide for the Newly Engaged Couple

1 of 12 The Gift of a Good Bed Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle, Brooklinen.

The luxe set from Booklinen includes a set of sheets, pillowcases and a duvet cover that literally make it so hard to get out of bed. The buttery smooth fabric has a 480-thread count and will last them years.

Celebratory Wine Glasses Markham Wine Goblets, Waterford.

Every couple needs some Waterford in their lives, and this set of 4 is the perfect introduction to the brand. This is on of my go-to gifts that I stock pile in case of last minute engagement parties.

Bonding, but Make it Boozy Merlot Wine Making Kit, Uncommon Goods.

Why give them a bottle of wine when you can give them this kit to make their own? Let them bond over making their own personal blend of Merlot and just hope that they’ll let you taste some!

To Hold Traditions WTF Hazelnut Cream Recipe Box, Hardon Epoch.

One of the best gifts I have ever received was a recipe box full of my mother’s recipes my family adored. Pull together some of your favorites and gift them in this chic recipe box for a real tear jerker.

Couples Who Cook

Together, Stay Together Newlywed Cookbook, Anthropologie

Full of 130 recipes for a couple to cook and learn together, this is the perfect gift for couples who entertain. They will be able to cook through all of Copeland’s recipes while building their relationship.

His & Hers Sleep Masks Mr. & Mrs. Sleep Masks, Slip.

Sometimes people overdo it with the Mr. and Mrs. gifts, but these silk eye masks are just irrestable. When he loses his in the bed, he won’t be able to steal hers (this is an actual problem!)

For the Perfect

Glass of Wine White Stainless Steal, Vinglace.

This stainless steal wine chiller will keep wine cold for hours. Perfect for hosting parties, movie nights or picnics we love this sleek packaging with the option to personalize it.

Elevated Laundry Care The Complete Laundress Bundle, Brooklinen.

The Laundress offers some of the highest quality, non-toxic fabric care out there. Gift this set for more enjoyable laundry days.

The Smell of Love,

In a Candle Love Potion Minimalist Candle, Brooklyn Candle Studio.

This Brooklyn made soy candle smells like a freshly picked bundle of wildflowers. Every newly engaged couple needs this intoxicating scent burning in their new home.

Whiskey for Him Double Oaked Whiskey, Woodford Reserve

This double oaked whiskey has noted of vanilla, hazelnut, apple, and dark caramel. Perfect to gift a newly engaged man to enjoy after long days of wedding planning.

Wine for Her Rose, Chateau Miraval Cotes de Provence

Gift the future bride this bottle of rosé so she can celebrate in style. Miraval is owned by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, each bottle is sophisticated and full of caramel and strawberry.

