Gia New York & Whisper Bridal

Following an exclusive launch at New York Bridal Fashion Week, Guillermo Pharis a New York based designer and Fashion Institute of Technology alumni has released his new 2020 couture bridal collection. The collection features a selection of romantic, delicate, elegant, whimsical, glamorous and high-end wedding gowns and veils which take inspiration from classic movies from 1950’s with a modern and ethereal fashion-forward twist.

The delicate and feminine materials are a signature of the brand, Chantilly Lace, Soft tulle, mikado, silky satins, ball gown skirts with outstanding trains, beading and sophisticated laces, see-through beaded details, couture techniques that allow brides to indulge in a whimsical bridal fantasy.



Guillermo said “I wanted to make this collection to allow all brides to dream like any Hollywood celebrity, your wedding gown should be unforgettable and | want to dress unforgettable brides, but most important, this collection is gonna make you feel and look Fabulous” Guillermo is best know for his luxury gowns and his couture garment constructions which he complements with his unique outstanding trains, and historical but contemporary style.

