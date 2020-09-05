Turn the Globe Gold Lace-Up for Kids

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and is nationally represented by the color gold. Solving Kids Cancer (SKC) sends donors gold shoelaces to help raise awareness & funds for childhood cancer. Join us this September and Care. Wear. Share.

SKC will gift and distribute 60,000 shoelaces in gold, the color used to symbolize the occasion, to schools and kids organizations both nationally and internationally. Thousands of children along with parents will be swapping their shoelaces for gold ones in recognition of Childhood Cancer.

Gold shoelaces are a bold fashion statement that everyone can partake in by swapping out their normal laces for the month of September for gold metallic laces, to help raise awareness to fight childhood cancers and advance science for treatments and cures.

To support the Lace Up For Kids campaign it is simple, swap out your laces and share images of your gold laces on social media using the hashtags #LaceUpForKids #CareWearShare #SolvingKidsCancer

Please click here to order free gold laces in support of raising social media awareness of childhood cancer.

ABOUT SOLVING KIDS’ CANCER

Founded in 2007 by two fathers who lost their children to cancer, Solving Kids’ Cancer (SKC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to significantly improving survivorship of the deadliest childhood cancers by finding, funding, and advocating for breakthrough treatment options. Headquartered in New York City, SKC’s impact in now worldwide with clinical trials launched across the US and throughout Europe. Over the last decade, SKC has funded 34 scientific projects specifically targeted at developing new treatment options for kids. SKC – independent of any single researcher, institution, or consortium – objectively invests in only the most impactful research projects.

##

Learn More

Please click here to order free gold laces in support of raising social media awareness of childhood cancer.

With love,

FWO