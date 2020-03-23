Digital Fashion Online Summit

Stuck at home? Use the time to learn how to adapt your business to the digital age.

With the year starting off with COVID-19, many events have been cancelled, with people traveling less, and going online for entertainment, shopping, and connection. How can brands stay in front of them and create a meaningful connection?

Learn from top fashion and technology experts which technologies to invest in to bring your brand online and in the lead.

Use 3D e-commerce, fit technologies, live streaming, and artificial intelligence to predict, connect, and create a sustainable future!

Now is the moment to tech-up to make it through 2020, and position yourself for a very successful future!





