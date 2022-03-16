Get To Know Avori Henderson: Pageant Queen Turned Professional Gamer and Streamer

A professional model at a young age, Avori Henderson went on to take home three titles in the Miss America organization.

As Avori continued her modelling career, she began exploring her other passion, gaming, as she began creating unique and engaging lifestyle and gaming-focused content. She eventually continued producing original works and expanded to live stream her gameplay full-time on Facebook Gaming to her ever-growing fan-base of over 500,000 followers.



Avori Henderson

Photos: David Strib

Championing herself as a fashionable and personable gamer, in 2019, this female gaming trailblazer ran the first-ever all-Female PUBG tournament. The event was live streamed to nearly 150,000 viewers and raised over $10,000 to benefit various charities including the Children’s Miracle Network. Avori prides herself on encouraging, supporting, and empowering women to embrace their love for gaming as well as focusing on fighting the stereotypes and toxicity towards women in the today’s gaming space.

Early last year, Avori Henderson signed with Ford Model’s Esports and Gaming talent division as this former pageant participant turned professional gamer and content creator eventually was signed a professional streamer and content creator by professional esports organization, XSET. All the while, she had continued pursuing her life-long interest in fashion by creating own her unique clothing line that merges fashion with gaming aesthetic. She also works with various beauty, lifestyle, and fashion companies to consult and create custom branded content as Avori continues to build her personal brand.

Q: What do you love most about fashion?

I love that a look, an outfit, even simply a piece of jewelry can really change how we see ourselves. Fashion can boost confidence and watching people transform like that is really beautiful. I just love seeing people happy! The other side of fashion is the designer side and modeling side which I could totally geek out about, but it’s really important because the creativity that is used to bring modern styles to the market is really inspiring! I love it so much.

Q: Who are some of your favorite fashion designers?

When I was super young, I fell in love with a designer named Tarik Ediz because I loved dresses. I actually made my own homecoming dress in the 10th grade so seeing the modern looks that he created always inspired me. Now, being that I don’t wear gowns anymore, I’d say my favorite line right now has to be Mainere de Voir. They kind of popped out of nowhere within the past few years but they actually share their sketches for designs and releases coming soon. As a person who also sketches and lives that process it’s really fun to be a part of! Plus their clothes are amazing! Genuinely, unsponsored, they are such amazing clothes.

Q: Why and how do the fashion and gaming worlds work well together?

Fashion and gaming is an easy crossover. You have the esports side of gaming, which obviously needs jerseys and sportswear. Then, you have the side of gaming and entertainment where these massive online creators are on camera every single day. A part of a gamer’s personality and channel is how they dress, how they act, and how they treat people, so I could easily see a crossover with fashion there. I like to wear long sleeve tops with unique designs at the shoulders and top and ladies ask me where I get my clothes all the time and I love that, as it’s a great way to relate to my viewers and start a conversation.

