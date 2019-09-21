Genny Spring-Summer 2020 Argentinean Dream

Represented by Guitar Advertising and PR.

If you are really a gaucho you can’t change, because wherever you go, you will go with your soul leading the way.” – Ricardo Güiraldes

Modern Amazons sporting hats and scarves ride beautiful horses across the Pampas’ vast stretches of fields, where lucerne, wheat and sunflowers blow in the wind under an immense blue sky.



Genny Spring-summer 2020 Argentinean Dream

Romantic and fierce gauchos inspire the Genny collection for the Spring/Summer 2020 season. In particular, their traditional outfits influence the lines and constructions, combining an adventurous allure with the brand’s signature feminine and sophisticated elegance.

Sinuous shapes and curved volumes steal the spotlight with both ankle-lenght pants paired with little vests and dresses with fitted bodices and roomy bottom parts.

Fabrics and colors exalt the collection’s natural mood. The colors of the Argentinian spices – paprika, nutmeg, turmeric, white sesame, black pepper – meet the tactile textures of natural fabrics. Dresses which put the focus on the waist and mini jumpsuits are crafted from raffia, while a trench punctuated by ruffles on the sleeves comes in linen.

Cotton fringes embellish a linen jacket, while gauchos’ classic poncho is revisited for a green and black version.

Gaughos’ horses appear printed on a T-shirt dress, but also on a jacquard coat. Equestrian references echo in the details, such as ropes and straps, as well as in the embroideries and in the intarsia of suede bags.

Eveningwear includes roomy taffeta dresses enriched with fringes and pleats, as well as embroideries in the shape of orchids, flowers that Genny chose to symbolize its absolute femininity.

Silver jacquard suits are punctuated by fringes and precious beaded embroideries.

The fierce and elegant look of these women is completed with open-toe boots revealing laces to wrap around the calf and suede camperos styles embroidered with floral motifs.

Daywear includes a capsule of effortless chic pieces crafted from a special eco-friendly denim, which through highly innovative technologies enables to dye the jean cloth using power instead of chemicals, reducing the water consumption, while guaranteeing long-lasting colors.

##

Learn More

@gennyofficial

genny.com

With love,

FWO