FWO
FWO

Gaurav Gupta Couture FW23 Paris Fashion Week

Where did creation emerge from? The universe and all that it holds, where did it all begin? Fascinated by this question I found myself struck by wonderment for the concept of Hiranyagarbha.

The Vedas, one of the most ancient Indian scriptures sing of Hiranyagarbha – Hiranya translates as golden and garbha, the womb.

All of creation is thought to have emerged from this primal golden womb through which everything and therefore nothing, arose.

It is in the pristine nothingness where all possibilities of metamorphosis swim, this collection takes birth. It floats through the cosmic cycle of elements from where amoeba to gods to humans come into being and in time are absorbed back into the supreme reality, the Brahman.

The starkness of the first light is imagined in the absolute whites submerged in lustrous, iridescent pearls. A reminder of the blank canvas, eager to begin.

 
Gaurav Gupta


Photos by Oryx Productions

And when life truly bursts forth, it’s with unstoppable fluorescence. A dance of light and resilience just like the chrysalis burning to bloom.

The blooming is reflected in the seed olive that branches out to entwine around the golden egg. It also represents the universal olive bark around which light wraps itself.

Malachite shows the sheer power of life to spring from everywhere and a magical stone that connects and heals the whole universe as we move along.

Overflowing taffetas, chiffon, multitudes of glass bugle beads, crystals piled with traditional Indian embroidery techniques like zardozi, nakshi and dabka – all a joyous tribute to growth and the resilience of being alive.

This collection is a journey from birth, transformation, realisation, and eventual harmony with the cosmos. It is a peek into the golden womb, inviting us to embrace the stark light within.

Production by Obo Global
Creative Direction by Sandeep Singh Gill
Styled by Emilie Kareh
Casting Direction by Ben Grimes
Hair by Aveda India
Make Up by Charlotte Tilbury
Manicure by Manicurist
Music by Gaurav Raina & Curtain Blue
Location – Palais De Tokyo, Paris

##

Learn More

@gauravguptaofficial
gauravguptastudio.com

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

Lincoln Road’s Liliana Montoya Presents “Lotus”

Miami FWO -
On Saturday night, the incredibly talented Latina fashion designer, Liliana Montoya, debuted her newest swim collection– LOTUS,at The Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, not...
Read more

Saturday Night During Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion Featured Stunning Fashion Collections From Sustainable Designers With New Men’s, Women’s & Kids...

Miami FWO -
Art Hearts Fashion hosted its 10th Annual Miami Swim Week runway shows on Saturday 8, 2023 at the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel (4441 Collins Ave,...
Read more

New ARCTIVA™ Steroid-Free Skincare Revolutionizes Eczema and Psoriasis Market

FWO FWO -
The clean-label, steroid-free eczema and psoriasis products are the first to utilize exclusive glycolipid technology ARCTIVA™ is a newly launched line of steroid-free, over-the-counter skincare...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

RNWY

A RNWY Company

Runway Buy

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.