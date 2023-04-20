FWO
Gastronomy Magazine Presents Highest on the Runway Fashion Show

Gastronomy Magazine Presents “Highest on the Runway” Fashion Show in Collaboration with Vault Model Management MIAMI, FL – April 17, 2023 – Gastronomy Magazine made history with its first-ever “Highest on the Runway” fashion show on April 14th, 2023, at Top Tier Smoke Shop, in partnership with Miami-based Vault Model Management, founded by Cristina “Crisp” Plinio.

Originally a series of shows featuring models smoking on the runway, “Highest on the Runway ” has transformed into the ultimate fusion of cannabis and fashion. This groundbreaking event showcased sustainable designer pieces from Crisp Shop, Dmontreuil, Novados Swim, Angelkini Bikini, and Nyah Elizabeth, with stunning accessories provided by Baked Gear.

Highest on the Runway Fashion Show

Autumn Suna, the founder of AZK, led the creative direction for hair and makeup, designing breathtaking headpieces that complemented the innovative fashion on display. Hair styling was expertly executed by Latto Method, while makeup artistry was provided by Michelle Venta.The event was captured by talented photographers Andre Scheidt, Alex Chou, Frankie Cordoba, and Sylvester Cotton, preserving the evening’s unforgettable moments.

Sponsors of the “Highest on the Runway” fashion show included Top Tier Smoke Shop, Vault Management, The Cannabis Lab, The Highly Connected App, The THC Girls, Pot Plant Shop, Sunbaked Goods Co., The Women’s Chamber of Cannabis, Cushy Cones, AZK, The LEGO Realtor, and Mama Munchies. The successful collaboration of these industry leaders made this event an incredible celebration of cannabis culture and cutting-edge fashion.

For more information about the “Highest on the Runway” fashion show or Gastronomy Magazine, please contact @gas.tronomy. About Gastronomy Magazine: Gastronomy Magazine is a leading publication in the world of food, culture, and lifestyle, exploring the intersection of gastronomy and various aspects of contemporary living. The “Highest on the Runway” fashion show is the latest in a series of innovative events that showcase the magazine’s commitment to celebrating diverse and inclusive experiences.

