Galia Lahav X Tali Photography Capsule Collection

Romance drips from every beautiful wedding dress detail as luxury fashion house Galia Lahav releases a capsule GALA drop in collaboration with Tali Photography.

Designers Galia Lahav and Sharon Sever fuse inspiration with Tali, as their mutual love of the confident, well-traveled, and fashionable bride leads the way. The result of their collaboration is four romantic GALA gowns that display the ultimate inspiration of style-meets-beauty.

Galia Lahav and Sharon Sever felt a personal connection to Tali’s work in the same way bride’s are swept away by Tali’s romantic images. Tali experiences the world up close, traveling to weddings, from grandiose events to the most intimate of celebrations. Tali has a deep connection to what it means to be a bride, knowing each bride’s style and preferences, while creating beauty through the camera lens.

Inspired by the three graces of mythology, this capsule collection aspires to bestow the GL spirit to brides by channeling joy, elegance, youth, and beauty. At the center of it all is the underlying theme of romance. “The choice of materials, colors, and silhouettes was clear from the very first time we have discussed the idea of having a collaboration with Tali, it would significantly demonstrate a mood we both share, it would be the unity of design and art, it would be ROMANCE,” adds Sharon Sever.

Tali explains, “Inspired by our brides, we created a collection for the ethereal goddess which gives her a romantic, feminine, sensual and a little je ne sais quoi style. The gowns are made of carefully chosen fabrics combining handmade skills, and makes the bride feel beautiful and self-confident.” To design wedding gowns and to capture stunning wedding photos is to share a similar creative fantasy.

This GALA x Tali drop of four romantic wedding dresses is available exclusively at selected GL retailers worldwide.

