Galia Lahav launches its GALA collection, ‘GALA X’ for FW 2021

It’s no secret that designers Galia Lahav and Sharon Sever create empowering designs, but this season the duo are taking GALA to new heights. In its 10th season, the GALA collection X speaks passionately to the woman unafraid of change and self-expression.

“This collection is about freedom—being free to choose whatever you want [and] do whatever you like,” says Sever. The GALA girl dares to dream—and dream without constraints.



Galia Lahav

Like a caterpillar transforming into a beautiful butterfly, the woman wearing one of these ethereal designs will emerge as a free-spirit. A blend of pastel colours in blush and cream create a feeling of romance and femininity, yet texture and adventurous draping invite an understated boldness. “It’s bold in a quiet way—not fussy,” add the designers.

