Galia Lahav is Taking NYC – Our 5th Flagship Store is Coming To Soho!

Luxury bridal and fashion house Galia Lahav is excited to announce the opening of a 3rd Flagship store in the US and the 5th Worldwide.

After Los Angeles and Miami – Galia Lahav is now taking on New York. The store will open its doors for the first time during the NYBFW on April 7th 2022.



Campaign

The new two-story boutique was a two-million dollar investment and measures around 8,000 Square Feet. Opening in the trendy Soho neighborhood with a sleek, modern, bright & clean aesthetic design. Earthy and warm tones, luxurious & elegant design elements mixed with organic shapes elevate the customer experience to a whole new level and perfectly represent what the Haute Couture Fashion House stands for.

Couture

The interior design was inspired by the shapes and curves seen on a woman’s body. This aligns perfectly with Galia Lahav’s values to design the most flattering gowns for every woman and every body type. In order to create the ultimate luxurious in-store feeling & shopping experience, all colors were kept in neutral tones with gold detailing throughout the store.

Shine