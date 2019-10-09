Galia Lahav FW20 Bridal Presentation

Like light bouncing off of a brilliant diamond, our Fall 2020 bridal collection was inspired by the beauty that is reflected from within. This collection celebrates a woman’s essence and individuality. It’s about reflecting on who she is and connecting to what really matters to her, including what she wants for her wedding day.

Fancy white diamonds, opaque white diamonds that resemble the dreaminess of a bridal gown’s tulle fabric, plays a part in creating this collection. The array of flowy, soft silhouettes, such as A-line, mermaid, and ballgown shapes have been modified to be voluminous, yet soft, fluid, and modern. Each layer of the airy gowns tell a story, much like each layer of a woman’s personality tells her story. Intricate lace peeks through light-as-air tulle, silk, or organza embellished by reflective finishes like beads and rhinestones. And subtle hues of ivory, blush, and lavender are played up with silver embroidery, casting a romantic and ethereal aura around the bride.

Fancy White Bridal Couture Collection

Photos: Greg Swales

And to debut the new line of gowns, transgender model Valentina Sampaio shines as the face of the couture collection. Admired for her confidence in revealing her true self, she’s a perfect representation of this collection for the woman who knows she is unique inside and out.

Gala by Galia Lahav Collection No. 9

Photos: Eyal Nevo

Many have tried and gloriously failed to resist the call of the sea. Why not surrender to the allure, the emotion and the stunning beauty of the deep blue? As intrepid explorer Jacques Yves Cousteau once famously said: “The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever.”

Diving into our fantastical imaginations, mermaids eternally roam free in spirit — and life — beneath the surface. Throughout the ages, the aquatic enchantresses have captivated with their unparalleled beauty and irresistible powers of persuasion. They fearlessly explore, protect and live in harmony with the vibrant underwater life around them.

Spellbound, too, head designers Galia Lahav and Sharon Sever have harnessed the magic, freedom and emotion of the sea — and its mesmerizing denizens — for the ethereal Gala IX bridal collection.

A spectrum of hypnotic metallics and delicate blushes mimic kaleidoscopic scales of stunning sea creatures and the hues of precious coral and underwater flora. Delicate beading and exquisite sequins resemble droplets of water reflecting dazzling sun rays or a ship’s beacon in the romantic moonlight. Beguiling shoulder-baring bodices and body- contouring waistlines conjure up the silhouette of a spellbinding mermaid. Soft tulle layers on A-line skirting and flowing sleeves create powerful and rapturous movement — as if one is swimming freely in the deep blue ripples and waves.

Pioneering like seafaring adventurers, the designers also created new unique fabrics by combining gorgeous textures, like a shimmering gossamer-like netting that brings undulating seaweed to mind. So the bride can express her own singular personal style and empowered values on her wedding day — and happily sail off onto her next adventure in life.

