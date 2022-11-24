G-Star Raw and Master Milliner Stephen Jones Join Forces to Create Denim Headwear

Launching a unisex Haute Denim Capsule Collection – empowered by two ready-to-wear hat pieces

Master milliner Stephen Jones combines his legendary craftsmanship with the denim expertise of G-Star RAW to collaborate on an innovative headwear collection. The capsule will feature 5 Haute Couture hat pieces and 2 ready-to-wear limited editions including a bucket hat and baseball cap.

Haute Couture meets crafted denim

The G-Star x Stephen Jones collection features five couture denim designs. Each exclusive piece shows the exquisite craftmanship from both collaborators, all created in a responsible Cradle to Cradle Gold Certified® denim fabric. Taking inspiration from Jones’ earlier couture creations, the hats become supersized in denim without overlooking any of the intricate, luxury details. In addition, two ready-to-wear hats complete the collection, taking inspiration from classic streetwear styles that boast global popularity; the bucket hat and baseball hat. Both limited edition, ready-to-wear pieces will be available from December 1st via g-star.com.

“Everybody around the world knows what denim is and what denim signifies. I took denim out of its comfort zone and made it what it wasn’t. G-Star gave me complete carte blanche,” says Stephen Jones.

Short documentary about Stephen Jones

Additionally, a short documentary has been filmed in Jones’ atelier in Covent Garden, London. The film will not only give a rare insight into his atelier, creative process and ground-breaking designs but also gives a glimpse of his rebellious past and status within the high fashion world. And it seems that the anarchist attitude of Jones’ pushes the limits of denim design once again, turning denim streetwear into Haute Couture. Whilst the audience receives an insight into the designer’s life, learning how he became the legendary milliner he is today.

The making of a milliner

Stephen Jones (Cheshire, 1957) burst on to the London fashion scene during its explosion of street style in the late seventies. By day, he was a student at the well-known fashion institute Saint Martins; after dark he was one of the uncompromising style-blazers of the era at the legendary Blitz nightclub – always crowned with a striking hat of his own idiosyncratic design.

Over the years, the designer’s creations have graced rock stars and royalty. His popularity has never wavered, with his hats remaining firmly at the forefront of fashion having been worn by multiple celebrities. From Rihanna to Mick Jagger and Lady Gaga to Diana, Princess of Wales.

Stephen’s sculptural way of approaching headwear design has been embraced by the fashion world, which can be seen in his unconventional work for iconic houses like Christian Dior, Vivienne Westwood and Marc Jacobs. Utilizing his background in womenswear design, Stephen will always think of a hat within a whole outfit and starts each new design with a line drawing of a person’s back. The prestigious designer continues to take the creative industry by storm, and it seems the famous milliner is certainly not slowing down.

The G-Star RAW x Stephen Jones collaboration launches today, November 22nd, 2022. The two limited edition ready-to-wear hatpieces will be available from December 1st, 2022 at g-star.com. The G-Star x Stephen Jones Double Bucket hat is priced at $240.00. The G-Star x Stephen Jones Winged Baseball cap is priced at $220.00.

About G-Star RAW

Since 1989, G-Star RAW has pushed the boundaries of denim design, manifesting its own vision of the future by introducing “luxury denim” for the streets through pioneering styles. Hardcore Denim is the philosophy that expresses the brand’s obsession with denim; the cloth, the craft and the history. It pushes G-Star to invent, explore and take craftsmanship to another level – down to the smallest detail – and with a strong belief that there is no limit to what denim can do. With innovation, sustainability and creativity at its core, the brand pursues to define the next generation of denim with respect for people and planet.

About Stephen Jones

Stephen Jones (1957) has been creating magical headwear since 1980. He studied womenswear design at Saint Martin’s School of Art in London whilst gaining tailoring experience at Lachasse Haute Couture in London. This ignited his millinery career and led to designer collaborations, exhibitions and world wide recognition.

Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute

Cradle to Cradle Certified® is the only certification in the world designed for a circular product economy, focusing on material health, water stewardship, social justice, material reuse and sustainable energy.

Kir Denim Organic 2.0

This is a 3rd edition of the World’s 1st Cradle to Cradle Certified® Gold G-Star Denim Fabric which was initially released in February 2018.

