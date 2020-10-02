Futurum Moscow: Fashion Shows Return to Moscow on October 3

The livestreams of the shows and the process of art object creation will be available for watching from anywhere in the world.

On October 3, Futurum Moscow, an online exhibition-presentation of emerging designers and artists will take place in the capital of Russia. The event is powered by Russian Fashion Council and supported by the Fashion Fund and the Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development of Moscow.

Futurum Moscow

Futurum Moscow will be livestreamed at VK, as well as at the major international online platforms.

“For the third year in a row Futurum Moscow is bringing to the spotlight new names in fashion and supporting creative talents of the future. The agenda will include designer shows, light performances, and a graffiti making,” remarked Alexei Fursin, Head of the Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development of the city of Moscow. “The event will be a no-visitor one. The audience will have a chance of following the livestreamed shows and making of the art object from anywhere globally.”

Capsule collections will be presented by SEYANA, BEENA, //cult.code, Agatha Ænter, k∅d, General VI, NOT TODAY, ГИДРОПЛАН, BLANC, ANYA KHALIULINA, MAINONA FRITZ, ST by Sonya Tikhonova, and

CHERVONSKY.

Sound design for the livestream will be developed by Artificial Intelligence from MUBERT team. VFX for the streams have been designed by Stanislav Glazov, a digital artist.

“Futurum Moscow is about the future of fashion, art, and innovation. Emerging talents are the new creative drive of the metropolis, the one of crucial importance right now, amid the global stress,” emphasized Alexander Shumsky, President of Russian Fashion Council.

Artists Alexey Novikov, Maxim Karadutov, and Egor Karpenko will create Object #04-0.02, a light installation featuring many differently sized squares to be managed on a real-time basis. The many-hours-long online performance will be participated by Andrey Aznet, Sasha RTS aka Risui Tusui, whose works can be found in different countries like Austria, France and the USA, as well as Misha Vert, a multidisciplinary street artist.

For reference: Futurum Moscow is an exhibition-presentation of Moscow-based designers and artists, taking place twice a year since 2017. Throughout 5 seasons, the event has been participated by 113 designers and 20+ artists. For more details please visit our website.

