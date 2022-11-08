From Argentina with Love: Interview with Manuel Doldan of Forge Carro Doldan

Forge Carro Doldan is an emblematic jewelry brand located in the heart of Miami Design District.

Iconic jewels adorn this one-of-kind boutique with Argentinian businessman Manuel Doldan as the mastermind behind all these gorgeous intricate pieces.

Q: How did Forge Carro Doldan get started?

Forge Carro Doldan is a new fine jewelry boutique that just opened its first international space in Miami’s Design District. It started in Argentina back in the early 2000 from designer Manuel Doldan´s dream.

Q: As a jewelry designer, where do you get inspiration for your collections/pieces?

The jewelry in the collection features organic lines and curves that have something for everyone: rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and pendants. The brand defines contemporary style and carries timeless 18-Karat gold and diamond pieces. It uses VS1 Diamonds that are high-quality and showcase an eye-perfect stone. The brand works only with certified suppliers from Argentina and New York.

Q: Do you have a new collection coming up?

Rococo is Forge´s latest collection and it has been released for Art Basel, which will take place in Miami in December.

Q: If so, can you describe the collection and the pieces?

All the hand-made, intricate pieces are inspired by natural beauty. Forge gives clients the ultimate transcendental luxury experience with its one-of-a-kind VS1 diamonds, ruby reds, sapphire blues and emerald greens.

Q: Why did you choose Miami as a second location?

Miami, as capital city of Latin America, is a natural first step in the international expansion plan of Forge, The boutique is located in the heart of the Miami Design District and has as its mission giving clients an eternal shine that can be transmitted from generation to generation.

Q: What are your next steps for the brand?

Definitely, the plan is to consolidate Forge’s presence in the US and continue growing with a new boutique in Mexico.

