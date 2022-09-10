Fried Rice SS23 Collection NYFW

FRIED RICE was a finalist in the 2022 Fashion Group International Rising Star Award in the all-gender category. In the past year, the brand opened their first flagship store in New York and participated in the MADE Festival.

Every day of the year, the most fundamental FRIED RICE inspiration is the diversity of creative and cultural perspectives in urban life, in our own neighborhood and around the world. Over the past year, we celebrated the vibrancy of our New York creative family and the joy of coming back together after the epidemic held us apart.

Fried Rice SS23 Collection

This year, we shine a light on our important place within a global creative community. We believe that our creative community is borderless. And in a time marked by international uncertainty, this community bonded by creative aspiration and cultural appreciation has the power to reconnect us with inspiration, possibility and each other.

With love,

FWO