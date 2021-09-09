Fried Rice Spring-Summer 2022 Collection

Represented by Agentry PR

The brand debuted this collection as part of New York Men’s Day, which took place at Canoe Studios (601 West 26th Street, 14th Floor, New York).

Designed by Maya Wang, a self-taught designer, the genderless brand is based in the Lower East Side in New York City.



Fried Rice

Wang draws inspiration for her collections from the local neighborhood, comparing all of the converging cultures and identities to the delicious ingredients that come together to form fried rice.

For the upcoming SS22 collection, the brand is continuing to play with oversized shapes, playful pockets and bright colors. To visualize this inspiration, FRIED RICE has invited members of their artistic community to take part in their upcoming NYFW presentation. Since everyone was kept apart for the majority of the past year, they are looking to this presentation to serve as a reunion of their New York community.

Acting as models for the collection, the roster of creatives include musician Annaliese Azadian, dancer Amir Panahi, photographer Sissi Lu, musician Hass Irv, and trans model and photographer Z Walsh.

##

Learn More

New York Fashion Week

With love,

FWO