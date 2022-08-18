French Knot Fills Our Holiday Hearts With Love, Color, and Warmth

French Knot is a small business with a big heart. Its sustainable knitwear is handmade by artisans in Nepal, resulting in high-quality, long-lasting warm wool accessories unlike anything else on the market.

As we approach fall, winter, and the holidays, founder and designer Lindsay Mason takes us on a journey where love, color, and warmth combine to create a bright collection to fill our hearts with joy. This hard-working brand has brought one-of-kind sustainable knit creations to people worldwide for the last 10 years (over 60,000 pieces were sold in 2020!). You can feel the hours of work and personal touch put into every vintage-inspired item.

In today’s fast-fashion and mass-produced world, it’s refreshing to find a brand where handmade skills are appreciated and rewarded. Always adhering to fair trade practices for its team, it’s good to give and enjoy this beautiful collection from head to toe. Each heirloom-quality piece captures our attention with beautiful patterns and cozy yarns and makes all ages stand out with timeless elegance. These fashion accessories can be gifted down to the next generation. That speaks to their durability and quality.

You’ll find French Knot in major retailers like Nordstrom, Free People, Uncommon Goods and Anthropologie. Explore these knit creations and prepare to fall in love with the originality and comfort!

Angel Tree Toppers ($55-$67) – Can you think of anything cuter on your tree than these beautiful angel tree toppers? Hand-felted with beautiful embroidery. Each stands 15″ tall. Includes new additions to the Felt Family Holiday Collection. Handcrafted in Nepal.

Slippers ($86-$89) – Get that warm and fuzzy feeling from heart to toe. These bright and cozy slippers are hand-felted and hand-embroidered by artisans in Nepal. Comfortable and fashionable, they’re made for all who want to stay toasty warm in style. The collection includes Granny Square, Polka Dot, and Secret Garden.

Hats ($46-$86) – Warm enough for the ski lifts but chic enough for Paris! Inspired by 1930s cable knits, dainty hand-embroidered blooms, and pops of nostalgic fair isles. Designed for women of all generations. Many artistic selections include bucket hats, earflaps, cloche, vintage crochet, and more.

Gloves ($76-$84) Wrap your hands in elegant warmth in the brand’s first-ever glove designs. Feel like you’re in the English countryside decked in vintage glam. The variety of styles is designed to be as cozy as they are chic.

Give Back: A thread of wool weaves French Knot and more than 1,000 Nepalese artisans together. The people of Nepal are so special to Lindsay and make up a very meaningful part of her life and her livelihood. In 2013, Lindsay made her first visit to the country where her designs take shape, ensuring fair trade principles and taking in firsthand the knitters’ level of artistry and pride. These skilled artisans have mastered embroidery and two-needle hand knitting to execute Lindsay’s original design and vision in every accessory.

About French Knot:

Founded in 2012 by designer Lindsay Mason, French Knot specializes in cozy winter fashion accessories featuring hats, headbands, and hand warmers in vibrant colors, inviting textures, ornate embroidery, and lavish embellishments. French Knot’s products are made in Nepal by women artisans who take pride in their work. There are approximately 1,000 artisan knitters who create French Knot’s production. Lindsay designs each piece in the French Knot line. From conceptualization to creation, she is driven to make sure each accessory is top quality, ensuring each handmade item is made with fine, natural materials such as Mohair and Merino wools.

