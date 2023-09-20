FWO
Frederick Anderson SS24 Collection NYFW

Last spring I attended the American Ballet Theater’s production of Swan Lake … an emotional evening taking me back to my original move to NYC to study at the Joffrey Ballet from boarding school at NCSA.

I began to muse at the idea of the dancing ballet swans of my past and the fashionable Swans in my current life – to take from the term Truman Capote dubbed his close circle of social ladies.

The Swan is indeed a beautiful glamorous bird, strong and self-reliant. In Swan Lake the princess Odette turns into Odile and leaps to her death over a man. An idea I find romantic, but thankfully, not plausible for a modern woman.

 
Frederick Anderson

This season I was feeling the romance and play with the evolution of my modern-day Swans. – Frederick Anderson

