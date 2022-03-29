Francesca Liberatore Arab Fashion Week Dubai Collection Runway Show AW 2022/23

After a special entry of the brand Francesca Liberatore in the Arab Fashion Week schedule, during the past Digital Fashion Week of February 2020, this is the first time that the official schedule hosted the live show of the Italian designer in Dubai, right after her runway in Milan Fashion Week calendar AW22/23.

In the amazing location of the Dubai Design District, Francesca Liberatore presented a beautiful collection assembled for this special occasion and with an eye to the Middle East taste: often the object is beautiful because the word is beautiful, a matter of language, so is the body seen through the dress, respectful of cultures and women.



Francesca Liberatore

Movement, gaze, perception for which the eye is not needed. Only those who know, feel and hear. The light of the contemporary becomes an act of faith for those who believe in their own reality, says Liberatore.

Creative madness is vital energy and joy, color and lightness, overlapping transparencies, lace, embroidery. Peony, peach, brilliant green, romantic deep necklines, precious linings for shirt jackets with a vintage flavor, touches of flame red that alternate with psychedelic black and white, dark and light. The lines are broken, creating asymmetries with which jackets and sweaters, dresses and robe manteau play with lacing and knotting.

Essential lines, proportions that become sober, severe in shifting lengths of elastic gauze, organza moving from the sheath to the godet circle skirt, squared necklines. Powerful dresses that find a taste of couture with the emotionality of gold lamé complemented with cream, gathering and peplums/flounces/ruffles for vests and skirts, a bolero with sumptuous curves.

An ascent from structure to lightness, from rigor to madness to face the theater of life with.

BIO

FRANCESCA LIBERATORE (Rome,1983) graduates at CentralSaintMartins in 2007 and immediately starts work for some of the world’s most celebrated design houses including Viktor&Rolf-Amesterdam, JeanPaulGaultier-Paris and Brioni woman. In 2009 Liberatore steps out on her own and launches her namesake label winning Next Generation competition promoted by Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana and earning runways show during MilanFashionWeek. The following years she shows in Paris, London, Canton, Saint Petersburg, Minsk, Warsow, thanks to special capsules and important international partnership projects, including Moulin Rouge Paris, Saga Furs, Swarovski, Nafa, Lineapelle and more. Her work have been installed in Museo della Triennale and in Museo della Permanente in Milan so as in Edieuropa Gallery in Rome. In the years Francesca shares her unique experience, know-how and style teaching in Italy and abroad (as Accademia Belle Arti di Brera where she is faculty member and Head of Fashion, Naba Milano and Rome, Marist University NewYork also as Fashion Advisory Board Member) and as international expert for the United Nations – Giordania, Vietnam, Perù, Armenia, Pakistan, Cuba. In 2014 Francesca Liberatore wins the DHL Exported Award, a direct link to an important partnership with IMG Fashion, that brings her to permanently show her collections during the New York Fashion Week and since September 2014 she officially showed at Lincoln Center Salon, The Moyniahn Station at the Dock Skylight and Gallery 1 at Clarkson Square. On February 2018, after significant seven seasons at the NYFW, she came back to MFW showing at Palazzo Reale in Piazza Duomo and in the same year, she celebrate 10 years of carrier with her first book published by Silvana Editoriale. In september 2019 for the first time off-schedule for her SS2020 Liberatore decided to experiment a brandnew format showing in the swimming pool of Bagni Misteriosi held by the Theatre Franco Parenti, a successful collaboration with Arena and FIN and also signing the training swimsuits of the Italian National Swim Team for the Olympics of Tokyo ss2020. From that time the designer choosed her very individual way supperted by strong partners such as The Space Cinema in Piazza Duomo e la Rinascente Milano in february 2020, Cambi Casa d’Aste in sept 2020, digital fashion week supported by Cameramoda and Urban Vision Screen in Milano, Rome and Time Squares in NYC in feb 2021, Arab Fashion week in Dubai, and again at The Space Cinema with Naumachia Network with the first live and 3D olographic show.

##

Learn More

@francescaliberatoreofficial

With love,

FWO