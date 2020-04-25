<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

11 Million Face Masks Arrive in Scotland

On April 22, Edith Bowman was joined by some of Scotland’s biggest names in film, music, literature, comedy and the arts to raise money for fundraising initiative Masks for Scotland. Over the course of the almost four-hour livestream, the show generated over £43,000 in donations from around the world. Today the charity is delighted to announce that they have now reached their target of £200,000.

You can still donate to Masks for Scotland’s incredible cause here and watch the livestream again here.

Organised and hosted by Edith Bowman, ‘For the Love of Scotland’ raised urgent funds for the Masks for Scotland appeal. Founded earlier this month by Professor Jill Belch of the University of Dundee in response to the urgent need for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for community frontline medical teams across Scotland, 100% of the money raised will fund the provision of PPE for key workers across the country. The livestream brought people from all around the world together, with donations from fans watching in America, Spain, New Zealand and more.

Edith Bowman said, “What a night. The generosity and spirit of everyone who watched, took part and helped me organise the event has blown my mind. I had a ball, the four hours flew by and what an incredible amount of money has been raised to provide urgent PPE. Thank you one and all.”

an incredible amount of money has been raised to provide urgent PPE

Professor Belch said, “Wow! We are absolutely blown away – the show was joyful. In terms of the money raised, until now we had been focusing on face protection; masks and goggles. This huge amount will now allow us to purchase more face protection but also much needed gowns for our medical teams in Scotland. A huge thank you from all of us at Masks for Scotland.”

Masks for Scotland are now asking any community frontline workers who require PPE to email requests.masksforscotland@gmail.com.

any community frontline workers who require PPE should email requests.masksforscotland@gmail.com.

Actor Jack Lowden, who kicked the whole thing off when he suggested to Edith they try to raise money for the charity, spoke to the presenter during the livestream saying, “It’s hugely important – a lot of this tonight that folk are going to do is a lot of fun and nonsense. But at the root of it is a really serious situation that we really shouldn’t be in – we’re asking people to go to work unprepared. So, this is a bit of fun tonight but it’s for a really good cause.”

this is a bit of fun for a really good cause, said Jack Lowden

Jack also provided viewers with a laugh as he shared his own version of the famous Trainspotting speech ‘Choose Life’, with the core message being to Stay at Home, and Protect the NHS.

The evening of appreciation and entertainment saw an array of guests join Edith in her epic livestream. From The Nest and Line of Duty star Martin Compston, who paid homage to his brother working as a frontline carer and told viewers that he was learning Spanish in his downtime, to singer Rachel Sermanni who sang a beautiful acoustic version of ‘Wish I Showed My Love’. Peter Mullan soothed viewers with his bedtime story ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears’, followed by Annie Lennox who sang a spectacular rendition of the traditional Scottish song ‘Dream Angus’, declaring it a ‘lullaby for Scotland’.

Outlander star Sam Heughan also joined in on the fun. Providing viewers with a one-off cocktail masterclass, Sam called his homemade concoction the ‘Isolation Sour’ and pledged to donate a PPE package for every post by fans who make the cocktail on social media.

Sam said, “You wouldn’t think whisky and wine would work well together, but we’re going to try it out! Thank you to everyone working hard – stay safe!”

Sam Heughan created a homemade concoction called the ‘Isolation Sour’

Make your very own ‘Isolation Sour’ with Sam’s recipe that can be found on Edith’s Instagram.

You can still donate to Masks for Scotland’s incredible cause here and watch the livestream here.

Full Line-Up

Alan Cumming, Ally McCoist, Annie Lennox, Blue Rose Code, Sir Chris Hoy, Fran Healy (Travis), Ian Rankin, Irvine Welsh, Jack Lowden, James McAvoy, Janey Godley and Ashley Storrie, Jean Johansson, Judy Murray, Karen Gillan, KT Tunstall, Lauren Mayberry (CHVRCHES), Mark Bonnar, Martin Compston, Ncuti Gatwa, Peter Capaldi, Peter Mullan, Rachel Sermanni, Richard Rankin, Sam Heughan, Sam McTrusty (Twin Atlantic), Sanjeev Kohli, Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro), Stuart Braithwaite (Mogwai) and Stuart Murdoch (Belle and Sebastian)

##

Learn More

Donate Here

Watch the Live Stream Here

With love,

FWO