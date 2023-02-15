Foo and Foo Autumn/Winter 2023 NYFW Runway Show

On Monday, February 13th, Elizabeth Hilfiger showcased her Autumn/Winter 2023 Ready-To-Wear collection at Paradise Club at The Times Square EDITION consisting of 30 looks.

For FOO AND FOO’s Fall ‘23 collection, Elizabeth Hilfiger draws from her childhood, being raised between New York City and Nantucket, feeling like an outsider in both worlds. Fall ‘23 is an actualization of her memories, unapologetically tangling heritage nautical codes with FOO AND FOO’s irreverent take on Americana. There are no rules, as she plays with proportions, applying feminine techniques to masculine silhouettes, and vice versa.

Utilitarian designs on everyday pieces are at the heart of the brand. Vintage striped tees have been patched together giving them new life as a dress or added as layering. Deadstock peacoats can be converted into backpacks, or have added buttons and proportions for inventive styling. Upcycled cable knit sweaters have FOO AND FOO logos and shoulder pads added for a second life.

Classic FOO AND FOO denim styles are mostly kept raw, with ruching added to create unexpected fits. The Boner Jacket and Multi-loop Jeans have a rusty wash that’s reflective of decaying seaside elements.

There’s more playfulness with the collaboration from tattoo artist, David Enth, where tattooed bodies are applied as Trompe l’oeil prints on tees, hoodies and sweats–like pieces you’d find at a boardwalk shop.

Foo and Foo

Photos: Don Ashby

A hand-crafted print was made by Elizabeth and applied as a repeating pattern to stretch fabric. Mineral washes of blues and pinks have been applied to fleece pieces and more vivid hues of orange on denim–which bring youthful energy to the collection. Checkered school skirts have been altered and hand studded by Elizabeth with nautical icon patterns.

Elizabeth’s DIY craft sensibilities continue to be mischievously rebellious for FOO AND FOO Fall ‘23 collection–her twisted fantasy of Nantucket.

ABOUT FOO AND FOO

Founded by Elizabeth Hilfiger in 2017, Los Angeles-based label FOO AND FOO represents an idea of gender-fluid clothing that is both contemporary and cult. Inspired by Elizabeth’s childhood likeness to Little Bunny Foo Foo, FOO AND FOO represents a fun and mischievous playground for the exchange of ideas among a community of creatives. Putting the AND in FOO AND FOO, this expansive ideology is realized through Elizabeth’s creative collaborations, from a curation of artists, creators, brands, and our community. Each season introduces new ‘mechanics’–functional details that can alter the shape or meaning of the item. Empowering the wearer with agency, and welcoming their imagination, mechanics encourage a playful approach to design and styling.

FOO AND FOO is uninhibited by creativity, but is bound by its conscious production practices–reusing and repurposing fabrics and preexisting clothing, and limiting garment travel with local development and production.

FOO AND FOO is made for everyone, in collaboration with everyone.

