FNL Network Goes Mobile!

by Allee Feuerman

Whether you’ve been a long time fan of this popular fashion, travel, and lifestyle platform, or you are a newcomer to this intrinsic network, Fashion News Lifestyle Network has exciting news for all lovers of the glamorous world of fashion.

This award-winning network has launched it’s very first APP on all mobile IOS and Android devices!

FNL Network has been everyone’s go-to channel for all things fashion, travel, and lifestyle. And as the #1 global fashion lifestyle channel, they’ve decided to up their game and share some of the best content from around the world with you, while you’re on the go.

Now, no matter where you are in the world, you can watch FNL Network’s award-winning content right from the palm of your hands. You’ll get unlimited, 24/7 access anywhere in the world to ALL of FNL Network’s exclusive, award-winning content.

FNL Networks mobile app will provide you with exclusive red carpet interviews with iconic celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, and Paris Hilton on episodes of FNL Vintage; You can watch front-row views of top designer runway shows like The Blonds, Christian Siriano and RaisaVanessa during fashion weeks all around the world on episodes of Fashion News Live; Or hear intimate stories from legends in the fashion industry like Iris Apfel, Nigel Barker, and Stuart Weitzman right in the middle of Super Model, Carol Alt’s, apartment on episodes of Carol Alt’s Living Room.

The popular network’s multi award-winning series like City Showcase, Fashion News Live, Model Diaries and Film Corner give viewers firsthand, in-depth insights on what this dynamic, wide-ranging industry is really like while also creating a feeling of community for their viewers. Watch episodes of The Wishwall, with Simonetta Lein, to inspire you to spread kindness; Or watch episodes of City Showcase to dive deep and explore the culture of foreign cities. FNL Network caters to a wide audience, encourages inclusivity within their viewership and also provides global content in American Sign language for the hearing impaired on the new IOS and Android APP.

FNL Network has created a diverse range of entertainment content that combines a love for fashion, travel, film, beauty, health and reality TV all in one, inclusive channel.

With more than 20 different programs and new episodes uploaded regularly, FNL Network quite literally has something for everyone and your binging needs will always be fulfilled whenever and wherever you watch on FNL Network’s new mobile APP.

Click to download FNL Network on your Android device

Click to download FNL Network on your IOS device

##

With love,

FWO